Senzo Mchunu warns ANC on brink of collapse, urges urgent action

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 18 August 2025 - 07:19
ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu, who warned that the ANC is living in a shadow of death.
Embattled ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu has warned that the ANC is on the verge of collapse, saying a serious intervention is needed to save it.

Speaking at Machobeni in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday during the tombstone unveiling of late struggle stalwart Nokuhamba Nyawo, Mchunu said the upcoming local government elections next year will be the end all be all in the ANC.

“If we do not win municipalities in the upcoming local government next year, come the national government elections, we will be history,” he said.

Mchunu likened the ANC to a person walking on the edge of a cliff. He said the party needs to regroup before it is too late.

“We know that people still love the ANC ... We became big-headed and started taking them for granted and they punished us,” he said, adding there is still time to mend their ways. Mchunu said they can still recruit back all their members who had left the movement and joined other mushrooming parties.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after explosive corruption allegations made by KZN provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. During his speech, he avoided delving into allegations made against him and only said he is waiting for the right time to talk in the commission.

KZN ANC coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu said they are in a robust campaign to bring back numbers in the party. Mabuyakhulu said he is optimistic that the party would bounce back and reclaim its glory.

He said they do not like coalitions and want to lead alone.

“To be in a coalition with the IFP and DA does not mean that they are friends, they are rivals,” he said.

Mabuyakhulu said the party needs to blame itself for losing power. “We need to work extra hard to regain public trust,” Mabuyakhulu said.

ANC leader in the Nokuhamba Nyawo region Verus Ncamphalala said they are going for a clean sweep in their region in the upcoming local government elections next year in honour of Nyawo.

“There is no better way to honour Mam’ Nyawo than winning in all municipalities in our region,” said Ncamphalala.

The region comprises four local municipalities — Umhlabuyalunga, Jozini, Mtubatuba and Big Five Hlabisa — all these municipalities are led by the IFP.

Nyawo used to hide uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) cadres in her home at Ingwavuma to save them from being arrested by police during apartheid.

The area of Ingwavuma was special during the apartheid years because it is close to Eswatini and was one of the first places that the cadres would reach when coming from Mozambique via Swaziland.

TimesLIVE

