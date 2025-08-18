eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi, 41, who is charged with the murder of his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize, 48, has abandoned applying for bail.
Sishi's attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize told Durban magistrate Sicelo Zuma he had received instructions from his client.
“He advised me to abandon bail so investigations can go ahead,” said Sishi.
Mkhize, a lawyer, was stabbed many times in the early hours on July 28 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.
Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender, who was opposed to bail, asked the court to grant an adjournment for further investigation.
He said they would seek advice from the directorate of public prosecutions as this was a potential high court matter.
The public gallery was packed with family, friends, community members and MK Party supporters.
Outside court, Mkhize’s sister Khumbuzile Mkhize said the family was satisfied with proceedings.
“We are happy because he does not deserve bail. He deserves to be locked up. We have sent my niece Aphiwe Mkhize back to school. We are not coping as a family,” said a tearful Mkhize.
She said Sishi's release on bail could have posed a risk to himself and others.
During his court appearance last week, Mkhize's daughter shouted at Sishi as he was leaving the dock “sengathi ungafela phakathi” (may you rot in jail). She told TimesLIVE she was distraught at the possibility he would be released on bail.
She said she was part of a group objecting to his bail.
The matter was adjourned to September 29.
TimesLIVE
Metro cop charged with wife’s death abandons bail application
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
