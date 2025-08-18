The family of an e-hailing driver who was shot dead and his body set alight outside Maponya Mall in Soweto last week are yet to receive the post mortem results and his remains so they can bury him.
Mthokozisi Siyanda Mvelase, 27, from Nhlungwane in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal, had just started work as an Uber driver.
His killing is allegedly linked to an ongoing feud between e-hailing drivers and taxi bosses across the country.
His uncle Mlamuli Khuzwayo said the family are still reeling from his nephew's gruesome murder.
Khuzwayo said Mvelase had plans to build a house for his mother after becoming an Uber driver.
“All those dreams have been dashed after he has been killed,” said Khuzwayo.
He said he did not know why the killers set his nephew alight after shooting him.
“We want his killers to be brought to book and to face the full might law,” he said.
The family are still waiting for forensic results and his remains so they can plan his funeral.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga visited the family in Ulundi on Monday.
Shinga condemned the “barbaric” murder and urged police to leave no stone unturned in finding his killers.
“After hearing the horrific circumstances surrounding the death of Mvelase, we felt it was essential to come here and meet the family in person to offer our support and express our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the department,” said Shinga.
She pledged to assist the family with the burial arrangements.
“We are here to support you in any way we can,” she said.
KZN department offers to assist family of slain Uber driver with burial arrangements
