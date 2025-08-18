News

Mosiane, killer released on technicality, appears in court without lawyer

Mosiane is facing retrial after his life sentence was rescinded after appeal

18 August 2025 - 14:40
Williams Mosiane made his first appearance at Tlhabane magistrate court on two charges of pointing firearm and a murder charge.
Image: Supplied

The North West man who was re-arrested after Sowetan's exposé over his release from prison a year into his life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, on Monday appeared in court without a lawyer.

Atlholanang Mosiane appeared in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court on a charge of murder and two counts for  pointing a firearm at two individuals.

Mosiane was released on a technicality after winning his appeal in May. His arrest on Saturday ended his freedom.

Senior prosecutor Adv Nangamso Goloda told the court that he had a telephonic conversation with Mosiane's lawyer, who told him that he would be available on Friday when Mosiane would be making a formal bail application.

“He told me that he will be available on Friday and has received full instructions.  I wish to put it on record that the state is available on Friday for a bail application,” Goloda said.

When magistrate Victor Mofokeng asked Mosiane if he was aware of the charges he was facing, the former traffic officer said his matter was dealt with in the high court.

Adv Nangamso Goloda, senior prosecutor

Mofokeng then asked the state why the matter was brought back. Goloda replied that the matter was back in terms of Section 324(c) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The act allows for a new trial to be instituted after a conviction and sentence have been set aside on appeal due to a technical irregularity or defect in the procedure.

Mofokeng then postponed the matter.

“This matter is postponed to August 22 for your attorney to be present and for possible bail application,” he said.

In March 2021, Mosiane shot his girlfriend, Dimpho Motlodi, five times in front of their then nine-year-old son. After the attack, he allegedly took their son and abandoned him at a neighbour's house before fleeing. He later surrendered to the police. 

Mosiane was later released on bail before he was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2023. However, he successfully appealed against the conviction and sentence, arguing that the magistrate, Paul Moeng, erred by failing to ensure the presence of assessors during the trial. 

He was then set free after the North West High Court presided over his appeal case. Mosiane was re-arrested after Sowetan reported on his freedom after Motlodi's father was shocked to bump into him in town, when the family thought he was in jail serving a life sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority apologised to the family for not informing them that Motlodi was set free. The NPA went on to reinstate the matter in court to retry Mosiane.

SowetanLIVE

