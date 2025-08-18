The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system says it is working hard to establish the necessary infrastructure to support its work and has started with investigations.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said: “This includes IT systems, a whistleblowing hotline, offices and a venue for the hearings, among other operational requirements.
“The commission is simultaneously advancing its investigations into various allegations, including those made by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
“We will make an announcement in due course regarding the date of hearings and other details related to the work of the commission.”
The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July after explosive allegations against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people outside the police service, including controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his associate, Brown Mogotsi – who allegedly influenced his decisions.
Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations and accused him of protecting Matlala. Mchunu has denied the allegations.
He said Mchunu’s decision to disband the political task team, which was doing “sterling” work, was influenced by Matlala and Mogotsi.
The commission will be chaired by former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Inquiry into police criminality gathers tools to do its work
Commission says offices, IT systems and hotlines still needed
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Ramaphosa said the commission may investigate the facilitation of organised crime, suppression or manipulation of investigations, inducement into criminal actions by law enforcement leadership, commission of any other criminal offences and intimidation, victimisation or targeted removal of whistleblowers or officials resisting criminal influence.
