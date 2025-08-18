News

Inquiry into police criminality gathers tools to do its work

Commission says offices, IT systems and hotlines still needed

By HERMAN MOLOI - 18 August 2025 - 06:00
The commission is simultaneously advancing its investigations into various allegations, including those made by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The commission is simultaneously advancing its investigations into various allegations, including those made by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system says it is working hard to establish the necessary infrastructure to support its work and has started with investigations.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said: “This includes IT systems, a whistleblowing hotline, offices and a venue for the hearings, among other operational requirements.

“The commission is simultaneously advancing its investigations into various allegations, including those made by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

We will make an announcement in due course regarding the date of hearings and other details related to the work of the commission.”

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July after explosive allegations against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people outside the police service, including controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his associate, Brown Mogotsi – who allegedly influenced his decisions.

Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations and accused him of protecting Matlala. Mchunu has denied the allegations. 

He said Mchunu’s decision to disband the political task team, which was doing “sterling” work, was influenced by Matlala and Mogotsi.

The commission will be chaired by former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Ramaphosa said the commission may investigate the facilitation of organised crime, suppression or manipulation of investigations, inducement into criminal actions by law enforcement leadership, commission of any other criminal offences and intimidation, victimisation or targeted removal of whistleblowers or officials resisting criminal influence.

SowetanLIVE 

Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost ...
News
2 weeks ago

State capture commission's recommendations 'a work in progress'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the implementation of recommendations made by the state capture commission of inquiry remains a work in progress.
News
3 weeks ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Madlanga inquiry is for the public good

Tomorrow marks the official start of the work of the commission of inquiry into criminality, corruption and political influence in the criminal ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest