News

Bara hospital updates visiting hours

By Sowetan Reporter - 18 August 2025 - 10:33
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has announced new daily visiting hours which will come into effect on September 1.

Visiting times for weekdays and weekends will now be from 1pm to 3pm.

Importantly, special arrangements will continue for paediatric patients, those in critical care, and end-of-life situations, where visits will be managed with compassion and sensitivity by clinical teams
Dr Nthabiseng Makgana, hospital CEO

The provincial department of health on Monday said the decision was made following consultation with staff, organised labour and clinical departments. It was also informed by the constant feedback from the public.

“Importantly, special arrangements will continue for paediatric patients, those in critical care, and end-of-life situations, where visits will be managed with compassion and sensitivity by clinical teams,” said the hospital's CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana.

“These exceptions will ensure that families can be present during the most critical moments while maintaining the integrity of care protocols.”

SowetanLIVE

Hospital laundry backlog: Interim and long-term fixes being implemented, department says

The health department has R50m to address laundry machinery challenges at Gauteng state hospitals.
News
2 months ago

We hired security firms on long-term basis to save costs – Gauteng health department

The Gauteng department of health says it had to appoint security companies on a long-term basis to save money because they were paying R59m a month ...
News
4 months ago

New wing at Chris Hani Baragwanath enhances critical care and specialist training

The Witswatersand Roy McAlpine Burns Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has unveiled an extended wing.
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest