The provincial department of health on Monday said the decision was made following consultation with staff, organised labour and clinical departments. It was also informed by the constant feedback from the public.
“Importantly, special arrangements will continue for paediatric patients, those in critical care, and end-of-life situations, where visits will be managed with compassion and sensitivity by clinical teams,” said the hospital's CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana.
“These exceptions will ensure that families can be present during the most critical moments while maintaining the integrity of care protocols.”
SowetanLIVE
Bara hospital updates visiting hours
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has announced new daily visiting hours which will come into effect on September 1.
Visiting times for weekdays and weekends will now be from 1pm to 3pm.
The provincial department of health on Monday said the decision was made following consultation with staff, organised labour and clinical departments. It was also informed by the constant feedback from the public.
“Importantly, special arrangements will continue for paediatric patients, those in critical care, and end-of-life situations, where visits will be managed with compassion and sensitivity by clinical teams,” said the hospital's CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana.
“These exceptions will ensure that families can be present during the most critical moments while maintaining the integrity of care protocols.”
SowetanLIVE
Hospital laundry backlog: Interim and long-term fixes being implemented, department says
We hired security firms on long-term basis to save costs – Gauteng health department
New wing at Chris Hani Baragwanath enhances critical care and specialist training
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos