Armed robbers make off with cash, guns in CIT heist

18 August 2025 - 11:45
An undisclosed amount of cash and three firearms were stolen during the heist.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An undisclosed amount of cash and three firearms were stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery in Cottonlands in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Explosives were detonated and cash from the rear of the truck was removed. The suspects fled the scene in a white Isuzu D Max and a white NP200 in the direction of Ndwedwe.
Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson

According to the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident happened around 9:20am when their  operations centre became inundated with calls of a robbery in progress on Vincent Dickenson Road. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered a truck on fire.

“Two security officers informed us that approximately 15 heavily-armed suspects opened fire on their vehicle with high-calibre weapons. The suspects thereafter deprived them of two rifles and a handgun. Explosives were detonated and cash from the rear of the truck was removed. The suspects fled the scene in a white Isuzu D Max and a white NP200 in the direction of Ndwedwe, KZN. No injuries were reported,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram. 

