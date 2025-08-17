News

WATCH | Church consoles family of slain e-hailing driver

By Nandi Ntini - 17 August 2025 - 16:26
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Members of the Pimville Methodist Church gathered on Sunday for a prayer service in support of the family of e-hailing driver, Mthokozisi Mvelase, who was shot and burnt to death at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday. 

The church extended their condolences and support to Mvelase’s family and to the family of a victim who was injured during Wednesday night’s shooting.

The church’s treasury member, Moshe Molefe, confirmed that one of the injured victims — who is a member of the church’s youth group in Chiawelo — has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

“We are glad that she is recovering well at home,” Molefe said.

He added that the church stands with the grieving families and the broader community during this time of mourning.

“We are here today to remind the community that our church is an alternative community and we are with them in these difficult moments. We are bringing peace and prayers to the mall and assuring people that we care,” Molefe said. —

Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Pimville Methodist Church South Africa at Maponya Mall to share prayer and condolences to the families affected by the attacks on e-hailing drivers on Wednesday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SowetanLIVE 

E-hailer's joy over new job cut short after being shot, burnt in car

When Mthokozisi Mvelase,27, was shot, and his body burned to ashes inside his car outside Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night, he had been ...
News
2 days ago

Maponya Mall reopens amid ongoing discussions with transport, community stakeholders

Maponya Mall in Klipspruit, Soweto, which was shutdown by angry community members following a deadly attack on an e-hailing driver is fully ...
News
2 days ago

READER LETTER | This is how to stop taxi violence

The government is obliged to stop taxi violence in the country. The killing of an e-hailing driver on Wednesday night and the torching of vehicles at ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest