The family of Dimpho Motlodi has welcomed the arrest of North West traffic officer William Mosiane, who was later released on a technicality after serving just over a year of his life sentence.
Mosiane was re-arrested on Saturday for a re-trial for the murder of Motlodi and is expected to make his first appearance at the Rustenburg magistrate’s court today.
Motlodi’s mother, Winnie, said: “We were informed yesterday [Saturday] by the investigating officer who took our statement that he has been arrested. We hope he stays in prison [this time] and we hope he does not get bail because we were living in fear,” she said.
In March 2021, Mosiane shot Motlodi five times in front of their then nine-year-old son. After the attack, he allegedly took their son and left Motlodi at the scene before surrendering to the police. Mosiane was later released on bail.
During the November 2023 trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Mosiane successfully appealed against the conviction, arguing that the magistrate, Paul Moeng, erred by failing to ensure the presence of assessors during the trial.
He was then set free.
Released traffic cop to face murder charge again
Family of victim welcomes his re-arrest after he was freed on a technicality
Image: Supplied
North West cop who killed girlfriend re-arrested for re-trial
I dread reliving trauma of my daughter’s murder — mom
