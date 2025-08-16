News

WATCH LIVE | National Dialogue day two

By TimesLIVE - 16 August 2025 - 10:50

Courtesy of SABC News

The National Dialogue continues on Saturday with a convention to outline its modalities.

The dialogue aims to assess 30 years of democracy, identify challenges and work towards a prosperous future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the national dialogue as part of the government of national unity.

Despite challenges, including a R700m price tag and task team divisions, the convention organising committee assured everything was ready.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | SA's national dialogue kicks off with the first convention

The first day of national dialogue of SA begins on Friday at Unisa in Pretoria.
News
1 day ago

Mbeki declines invitation to national dialogue convention, says foundations will hold their own

Former president Thabo Mbeki has declined an invitation to attend the first convention to the national dialogue.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa launches national dialogue optimistic of breakthroughs on SA's key challenges

Questions about why taps run dry, clinics run out of medication, inequality, and the safety of women in SA are among the topics the national dialogue ...
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest