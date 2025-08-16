News

North West cop who killed girlfriend re-arrested for re-trial

16 August 2025 - 15:33
William Mosiane
William Mosiane
Image: Supplied

William Mosiane, the North West traffic officer previously sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend, Dimpho Motlodi, has been re-arrested ahead of a re-trial.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya confirmed that Mosiane was taken into custody on Saturday and is expected to appear in court on Monday on murder charges.

This week Sowetan reported that the family of the late Motlodi was shocked to encounter Mosiane, whom they believed was serving a life sentence in a correctional facility.

In March 2021, Mosiane shot Dimpho five times in front of their then nine-year-old son. After the attack, he allegedly took their son and left Dimpho at the scene before surrendering to the police. Mosiane was later released on bail.

During the November 2023 trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Mosiane successfully appealed the conviction, arguing that the magistrate, Paul Moeng, erred by failing to ensure the presence of assessors during the trial.

SowetanLIVE 

I dread reliving trauma of my daughter’s murder — mom

"We will have to go back to court and relive the trauma of our daughter's death, then suffer due to the mistakes of a magistrate. I am not yet ready ...
News
2 days ago

Cop jailed for life for killing his partner freed after a year

Two months after a man who confessed to killing his girlfriend was set free on a technicality, having served just over a year of a life sentence, ...
News
4 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Cleanup court system to ensure thugs pay

Dimpho Motlodi was shot five times by her boyfriend Atlholanang William Mosiane. The murder took place as their son watched. Mosiane pleaded guilty ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest