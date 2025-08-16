North West cop who killed girlfriend re-arrested for re-trial

William Mosiane, the North West traffic officer previously sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend, Dimpho Motlodi, has been re-arrested ahead of a re-trial.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya confirmed that Mosiane was taken into custody on Saturday and is expected to appear in court on Monday on murder charges.

This week Sowetan reported that the family of the late Motlodi was shocked to encounter Mosiane, whom they believed was serving a life sentence in a correctional facility.

In March 2021, Mosiane shot Dimpho five times in front of their then nine-year-old son. After the attack, he allegedly took their son and left Dimpho at the scene before surrendering to the police. Mosiane was later released on bail.

During the November 2023 trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Mosiane successfully appealed the conviction, arguing that the magistrate, Paul Moeng, erred by failing to ensure the presence of assessors during the trial.

SowetanLIVE