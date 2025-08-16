“The statistics, while encouraging, can’t ease the devastation wrought by the thousands of fires that we continue to respond to each year. That said, I do not want to take anything away from the residents, communities, emergency services and other partners who work very hard to prioritise fire safety education and public safety,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
Fewer deadly home fires but attacks on firefighters persist in Cape Town
While there has been a drop in the number of residential fires and related deaths in Cape Town in the past 12 months, attacks on firefighting crews dispatched to douse the flames continue.
The city released its residential fire statistics for 2024/25 on Saturday, revealing a reduction in both the number of formal residential fires and informal residential incidents over the past 12 months, compared to the previous two years.
The overall number of fires dropped 10%. The number of fatalities dropped 25%.
“The statistics, while encouraging, can’t ease the devastation wrought by the thousands of fires that we continue to respond to each year. That said, I do not want to take anything away from the residents, communities, emergency services and other partners who work very hard to prioritise fire safety education and public safety,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
The data showed Khayelitsha, Philippi, Gugulethu, Mfuleni and Wallacedene were the areas with the highest number of fire-related fatalities. Most fatalities occurred between 9pm and 6am on weekends, and most victims were male.
“These trends point to the ongoing challenge around alcohol and other substances. Handling flammable items requires vigilance and care — something that is far more difficult to do when intoxicated. In times like these, steer clear of open flames, for your own safety and that of those around you,” said Smith.
The city's fire and rescue service reported at least a dozen incidents in the first seven months of the year, mostly over weekends when staff were robbed at gunpoint of cellphones, radios or their vehicles were stoned.
• The city shared a list of basic fire safety tips here.
