An agreement has been reached for e-hailing drivers and minibus taxi operators to coexist at Soweto's Maponya Mall says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.
A threatened seven-day shutdown of the shopping centre has also been averted after consultation with the community, she said.
Two e-hailing drivers were shot at and their vehicles were set alight on Wednesday night.
Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, who had been a driver for only three days, was killed. Gruesome footage of the crime caught on CCTV was circulated online, sparking horror and outrage. The other driver and a passerby were wounded.
A protest was staged at the mall on Thursday, by community members demanding more must be done to protect the safety of shoppers and in support of the e-hailing sector. They called for swift arrests of the culprits.
Transport operators at Maponya Mall agree to coexist after horror murder
Image: Supplied
An agreement has been reached for e-hailing drivers and minibus taxi operators to coexist at Soweto's Maponya Mall says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.
A threatened seven-day shutdown of the shopping centre has also been averted after consultation with the community, she said.
Two e-hailing drivers were shot at and their vehicles were set alight on Wednesday night.
Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, who had been a driver for only three days, was killed. Gruesome footage of the crime caught on CCTV was circulated online, sparking horror and outrage. The other driver and a passerby were wounded.
A protest was staged at the mall on Thursday, by community members demanding more must be done to protect the safety of shoppers and in support of the e-hailing sector. They called for swift arrests of the culprits.
E-hailer's joy over new job cut short after being shot, burnt in car
There has been conflict between the two modes of transport at the mall since 2023. Despite regular meetings aimed at resolving disputes, e-hailers have had to pick up their customers outside the mall due to tensions with minibus drivers who wanted to enforce a no-go zone around the centre.
Diale-Tlabela led a mediation with mall management, operators and community members on Thursday.
She said there was agreement that:
A follow-up meeting will be convened with industry leaders to discuss all issues affecting the sector, Diale-Tlabela said, adding her department has platforms to help with peaceful resolution of any disputes involving scholar transport, the minibus taxi industry, e-hailing services and bus and meter taxi operators.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Family of murdered e-hailing driver devastated, still waiting for answers over the tragic death
Pimville residents demand one week closure of Maponya Mall after ehailing driver's murder
WATCH | Maponya Mall under police patrol after deadly e-hailing attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos