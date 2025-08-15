News

Transport operators at Maponya Mall agree to coexist after horror murder

By TimesLIVE - 15 August 2025 - 07:50
Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, from KwaZulu-Natal, worked as an e-hailing driver for only three days when he was killed outside the Maponya Mall in Soweto.
Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, from KwaZulu-Natal, worked as an e-hailing driver for only three days when he was killed outside the Maponya Mall in Soweto.
Image: Supplied

An agreement has been reached for e-hailing drivers and minibus taxi operators to coexist at Soweto's Maponya Mall says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

A threatened seven-day shutdown of the shopping centre has also been averted after  consultation with the community, she said.

Two e-hailing drivers were shot at and their vehicles were set alight on Wednesday night.

Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, who had been a driver for only three days, was killed. Gruesome footage of the crime caught on CCTV was circulated online, sparking horror and outrage. The other driver and a passerby were wounded.

A protest was staged at the mall on Thursday, by community members demanding more must be done to protect the safety of shoppers and in support of the e-hailing sector. They called for swift arrests of the culprits.

E-hailer's joy over new job cut short after being shot, burnt in car

When Mthokozisi Mvelase,27, was shot, and his body burned to ashes inside his car outside Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night, he had been ...
News
3 hours ago

There has been conflict between the two modes of transport at the mall since 2023. Despite regular meetings aimed at resolving disputes, e-hailers have had to pick up their customers outside the mall due to tensions with minibus drivers who wanted to enforce a no-go zone around the centre.

Diale-Tlabela led a mediation with mall management, operators and community members on Thursday.

She said there was agreement that:

  • law-enforcement agencies will prioritise the investigation and bring those involved to book;
  • all transport operators must be allowed access to operate inside the mall;
  • the mall will remain operational to protect jobs;
  • government will set up a temporary office to assist operators with licensing issues, and;
  • no operator or passenger should endure intimidation or fear in any form.

A follow-up meeting will be convened with industry leaders to discuss all issues affecting the sector, Diale-Tlabela said, adding her department has platforms to help with peaceful resolution of any disputes involving scholar transport, the minibus taxi industry, e-hailing services and bus and meter taxi operators.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Family of murdered e-hailing driver devastated, still waiting for answers over the tragic death

The family of e-hailing driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase who was killed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night say they are not getting the ...
News
18 hours ago

Pimville residents demand one week closure of Maponya Mall after ehailing driver's murder

The community of Pimville, Soweto, has called for the closure of Maponya Mall for a week following a deadly attack on e-hailing driver Siyanda ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Maponya Mall under police patrol after deadly e-hailing attack

Access in and out of Maponya Mall, Soweto, has been restricted after one person died and two others were injured when two e-hailing vehicles were ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest
IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg