Ramaphosa launches national dialogue optimistic of breakthroughs on SA's key challenges

Questions about why taps run dry, clinics run out of medication, inequality, and the safety of women in SA are among the topics the national dialogue aims to address.
These are issues President Cyril Ramaphosa, who launched the National Dialogue at Unisa in Pretoria on Friday, said would be tackled.
He said the dialogue would allow people to be honest about their challenges while proposing solutions.
“We will share our views and make suggestions without hesitation and we will be direct and host and it means that we will need to have difficult conversations about many issues including why our SA women have to live in fear...” said Ramaphosa.
“We as men must start to internalise this question why do women fear us in the streets, in the classrooms and even in our homes. We need to ask ourselves why so many people live in poverty, why after decades of democracy are the prospects of a white child so much better that those of a black child.
“We need to ask ourselves why do women get paid less than men for the same jobs. We must also go deeper and ask why when we have a bill of rights in our constitution, are the LGBTQ+ people still stigmatised and harassed. Why do clinics run out of medicine and why do taps run dry?
He said through the dialogue, we should be able to find solutions on how many of the things that are broken in our country can be fixed.
“This initiative is about that, and all South Africans must do together to make our lives and our country better.”
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Ramaphosa said they were meeting at a time when the country is faced with several challenges.
“Economic hardships that our people are living under, unemployment that continues to rise, inequality and growing poverty, and a crisis of confidence in our institutions,” he said.
Ramaphosa said to save costs, they would use government institutions to host the dialogues.
“Cost must be the order of the day... Prof [Puleng LenkaBala] Unisa [vice-chancellor] said to cut some cost we [the university] will give you this building for free that is exactly what we will seek to do. We will be going around our country and to desists from hiring expensive halls we will hold the dialogues in schools, churches and not in beer halls and that is how we will be able to bring the cost down,” he said.
It was reported that about R800m would be needed for the national dialogue.
SowetanLIVE
