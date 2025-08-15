Ramaphosa didn’t know about SANDF general’s ‘ill-advised’ trip to Iran — Presidency

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't know about South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commander Gen Rudzani Maphwanya's trip to Iran.
Maphwanya met with Iranian military officials and was criticised for the comments he made during the meeting, where he reportedly pledged common goals with Iran, endorsed the stance on Gaza and expressed interest in political alignment between the two nations.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Magwenya said Ramaphosa is not involved in supervising Maphwanya's trips, saying it's a matter that sits with defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga.
“The president didn't know the general was visiting Iran, nor did he sanction the visit,” Magwenya said.
“The general's administrative process for travel approval starts and ends with the minister. As much as the president is the appointing authority, he does not get involved in supervising the general's travel. That process sits with the minister.”
Magwenya said Maphwanya's trip was “ill-advised” due to South Africa's efforts to reset diplomatic relations with the US.
“At this time of heightened geopolitical tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, one can say the visit was ill-advised, and the expectation is that the general should have been a lot more circumspect with the comments he made, which delve into the area of foreign policy, which only the president and department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) are responsible for and do not fall into the purview of officers.”
The recent imposition of a 30% tariff on South African exports to the US has fuelled tensions between the two countries. Magwenya said Maphwanya's visit might complicate ongoing efforts to reset the relationship.
“We are in the process of managing a very delicate exercise of resetting diplomatic and political relations with the US, but more importantly balancing the trade relationship in a manner that is mutually beneficial.
“Therefore, it is not helpful that when we are in the process of resolving issues around the relationship with the US, you have senior military officials undertaking visits and participating in statements that would further inflame the situation. It's not helpful at all.”
The DA has demanded a court martial for Maphwanya for “gross misconduct and a flagrant breach of the SANDF code of conduct”.
“Such political statements are explicitly prohibited for serving officers, violate the SANDF’s duty of political neutrality and undermine the constitutional principle of civilian control over the military,” DA MP Chris Hattingh said.
Dirco and the defence ministry have distanced themselves from the comments.
“Any statements made by an individual or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the government,” said Dirco minister Ronald Lamola.
“The remarks attributed to Gen Maphwanya, therefore, do not represent the government’s official foreign policy stance.”
Motshekga said she would engage with Maphwanya when he returns.
Ramaphosa didn’t know about SANDF general’s ‘ill-advised’ trip to Iran — Presidency
Image: Freddy Mavunda
