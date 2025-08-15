News

Maponya Mall reopens amid ongoing discussions with transport, community stakeholders

15 August 2025 - 12:20
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
SAPS officers outside Maponya Mall after the death of an e-hailing driver, August 14, 2025.
SAPS officers outside Maponya Mall after the death of an e-hailing driver, August 14, 2025.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Maponya Mall in Klipspruit, Soweto, which was shutdown by angry community members following a deadly attack on an e-hailing driver is fully operational.

Pimville community leader Thabang Molefe on Friday said the mall was open and that talks between the management, e-hailing service providers, taxi industry and residents were continuing.

Driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, 27, was shot and set alight in the vehicle he was travelling in on Wednesday night.

Police said a second e-hailing vehicle in the vicinity was also shot at and the car set alight but the driver escaped. A passer-by was also shot and injured.

Residents shutdown the mall on Thursday and called for the removal of the security companyaccusing it of failing to maintain order.

A minibus taxi was set alight outside the mall on Thursday.

Bolt SA has condemned the violence.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Maponya Mall in which an e-hailing driver lost their life and several others sustained injuries. It is appalling that anyone should lose their life for trying to earn an honest living,” said Lerato Mostoeneng, senior general manager at Bolt SA.

Mostoeneng said some of the targeted drivers also operate on the Bolt platform and that the company has contacted drivers in affected areas to offer support and guidance.

“We are actively engaging with authorities to strengthen protection measures in known high-risk zones. Driver safety is our top priority,” he added.

