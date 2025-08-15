News

'I was drunk when I attacked Amantle Samane': killer admits guilt

15 August 2025 - 12:44
The funeral service of six-year-old Amantle Samane was held at the Orlando community hall.
The funeral service of six-year-old Amantle Samane was held at the Orlando community hall.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Phethe Sara Simiao, 25, says he was drunk when he kidnapped six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando, Soweto.

The details of how he kidnapped the girl and took her to his backyard shack are contained in his plea statement.

The Mozambican, who worked as a welder, pleaded guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.

“On the day [October 21 2024] I was drinking whisky with my friend on the streets and I saw Amantle playing on the street and called her,” he said in the plea statement.

“I took her to my shack without her permission.

“I left her in my shack and went outside to buy beer. I prevented her from leaving.”

On his return he undressed, raped and strangled her.

“I was aware that killing someone was wrongful and unlawful and punishable by the law.”

Phethe Simiao in the Johannesburg high court. File image
Phethe Simiao in the Johannesburg high court. File image
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Amantle was playing with other children across the street from her home that day. Her mother Ntombizodwa was preparing clothes for her child's grade R graduation ceremony and completing other household chores, TimesLIVE reported previously.

When she finished, she looked outside and saw Amantle was not there. She began searching and made the discovery of her child's body, partially undressed and covered in a blanket, only a few doors away. 

The court is expected to deliver its verdict later on Friday.

The shack in which Amantle Samane was found dead after being raped and murdered.
The shack in which Amantle Samane was found dead after being raped and murdered.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

TimesLIVE

AKA murder trial set down for July next year after judge scolds lawyers

The state and defence have agreed on a follow-up date for a pre-trial conference in June next year, with a murder trial for rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes ...
News
2 days ago

Cop murder suspects gunned down in Eswatini hideout

Two suspects linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga police officer have been shot dead in Eswatini on Thursday morning while the third killed himself ...
News
1 day ago

Wife beater to serve life sentence after fatal attack

The KwaZulu-Natal man, who had a previous conviction for assaulting his wife, was sentenced to life in jail for her murder.
News
1 day ago

I dread reliving trauma of my daughter’s murder — mom

"We will have to go back to court and relive the trauma of our daughter's death, then suffer due to the mistakes of a magistrate. I am not yet ready ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest