'Do not be shy to talk about SA women's struggles'
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya says people must not be shy to talk about the struggle of women in SA and that not much has been done to transform the country where women can proudly benefit.
According to Moya, there is still a lot that needs to be done to bring gender equality in the corporate and leadership sector.
SA needs transformation to allow women to benefit economically and socially as men do, she said. “There is now a narrative where people want us to be shy about talking about the struggle of a woman in this country, and we have not moved to transform this country where women can proudly benefit.
“[The] feminist agenda is not wrong, as long as I don't see a path for my niece to climb the corporate ladder without her selling her beauty to whoever is making that decision. We are not free, so we must not be blind[ed] by the fact that few of us have made it.”
Moya said she found it shocking that there had never been a conversation of a female mayor leading the capital city in the past 15 years.
“The last time there was a female mayor here was in 2010. How is that, in a country where women are the majority and there was no succession plan to push for a female mayor and you find an accidental mayor who just happens to be a woman?”
She also questioned why no one was moved that former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng, took over from a man and that it was a man who replaced her when she vacated her position in 2023.
“When are we going to get to the fact that it's normalised to get a woman to lead?” she asked, adding that it was important for young girls to see women in leadership roles, so that they get inspired.
Moya also called for women to support each other in the corporate sector.
“There are women who believe you can't be anything without the help of a man, and it is because of who they are and how they were raised. However, there's a time were women must just understand that as long as we fragment our support, that will not take us anywhere,” she said.
Her late mother, she said, was her biggest inspiration, who, despite having a limited education, worked hard to ensure that her children are educated and don't have to go through the hardships she went through.
“She had a standard 2 [grade 4] and that standard 2 tells a sad story. She was taken out of school at the age of 10 to go and look after livestock. Her story was powerful,” she said.
"My mom once told us she became a domestic worker, but apparently she couldn’t even finish her first day. Yet this woman managed not only to raise her family but was an entrepreneur at heart. She built up not just our family, but families around her. She’s someone I always draw strength from — a reminder that if you want to do something, you can.
Image: Sowetan
"She made a firm decision: 'I want my kids to go to school'. By the time she passed, I think I had three degrees, my sister before me had two, and my brother had two — all because my mom decided that, while her circumstances may not have been ideal, her children would not have the same life she had."
According to Moya, her upbringing has made her to always look for and acknowledge women in any environment she walks into. ”
"I was raised by five women, my mother and my four sisters. I am the youngest one and I come from an environment where women are my comfort zone. So, when I walk into a room, the first thing I look at is a woman and that's because women raised me.”
