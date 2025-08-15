Funds, it ruled, must conduct active investigations comprising three stages: first, identifying and tracing potential dependants while assessing their degree of dependence; second, making equitable distribution among the identified dependants, and third, deciding on payment mechanisms.
The court emphasised that this discretion, while wide, must be exercised lawfully, reasonably, and procedurally fairly.
It found the Municipal Gratuity Fund’s investigation was flawed in that it failed to verify Masete’s claims of customary marriage or establish the nature and extent of any dependency relationship, simply accepting documentation without proper verification.
The court held that it was necessary to remit the matter to the fund and directed it to conduct its investigation afresh, to identify the dependants of the deceased at the time of his death and determine an equitable allocation. This investigation must be concluded within three months.
In addition, the fund was directed to pay Mutsila’s costs, including the costs of two counsel, in the applications before all the courts.
ConCourt orders new rule in pension feuds
Image: 123RF
In what has been described as a groundbreaking judgment regarding the distribution of pension fund death benefits, the Constitutional Court has ruled that dependency must be assessed based on facts at the date of a fund member’s death, not at the time decisions are made as to how the funds are to be distributed.
Tshifhiwa Shembry Mutsila was married in a civil marriage to Takalani Emmanuel Mutsila who died in a workplace accident in December 2012.
Mutsila and the deceased had five children, whose ages of April 2014 ranged from nine to 23, and all of whom were learners and dependent on their parents when their father died.
The deceased was a member of the Municipal Gratuity Fund, with a death benefit of R1,6m.
Mutsila claimed the benefit for herself and her five children. Dipuo Masete also submitted a claim to the fund, alleging she was married to the deceased under customary law and that her two children were dependent on him.
In an affidavit filed with the fund, Masete submitted documentary proof that she and her two children had been listed by the deceased as beneficiaries of his life policy and that he had made regular payments into her bank account.
Estranged husband loses bid to get his hands on deceased wife's estate
The fund recognised Mutsila and Masete as well as their respective children as dependants of the deceased.
The fund allocated 47.5% of the benefits to Mutsila and 52.5% to Masete and her children. Mutsila objected and engaged a private investigator who discovered that Masete was married to a Mr Mphafudi, who was the biological father of her children.
Mutsila complained to the Pension Funds Adjudicator, who set aside the fund’s decision for failing to conduct proper investigations.
The high court and a full bench of the high court subsequently dismissed the fund’s application, finding it had failed to conduct a diligent investigation.
The fund appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which set aside the adjudicator’s decision and upheld the fund’s decision.
The SCA held that both the lower courts failed to recognise the essential issue of the case, namely, whether Masete and her two children were factually dependent on the deceased.
Mutsila appealed the SCA decision and, in a unanimous judgment, the Constitutional Court established comprehensive principles governing the discretionary powers of pension funds in identifying dependants and making equitable distribution.
Why court denied customary wife benefits from late husband's estate
Funds, it ruled, must conduct active investigations comprising three stages: first, identifying and tracing potential dependants while assessing their degree of dependence; second, making equitable distribution among the identified dependants, and third, deciding on payment mechanisms.
The court emphasised that this discretion, while wide, must be exercised lawfully, reasonably, and procedurally fairly.
It found the Municipal Gratuity Fund’s investigation was flawed in that it failed to verify Masete’s claims of customary marriage or establish the nature and extent of any dependency relationship, simply accepting documentation without proper verification.
The court held that it was necessary to remit the matter to the fund and directed it to conduct its investigation afresh, to identify the dependants of the deceased at the time of his death and determine an equitable allocation. This investigation must be concluded within three months.
In addition, the fund was directed to pay Mutsila’s costs, including the costs of two counsel, in the applications before all the courts.
Judge orders pension fund to retain 50% of man's payout for his wife
Court terminates relationship between deadbeat dad and his children
Second wife loses case to nullify deceased husband's first marriage
R1.5m house sold for R1,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos