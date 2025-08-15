News

ConCourt orders new rule in pension feuds

15 August 2025 - 07:30
Tina Hokwana Legal Practitioner
Concourt has ordered a pension fund to properly identify beneficiaries
In what has been described as a groundbreaking judgment regarding the distribution of pension fund death benefits, the Constitutional Court has ruled that dependency must be assessed based on facts at the date of a fund member’s death, not at the time decisions are made as to how the funds are to be distributed.

Tshifhiwa Shembry Mutsila was married in a civil marriage to Takalani Emmanuel Mutsila who died in a workplace accident in December 2012.

Mutsila and the deceased had five children, whose ages of April 2014 ranged from nine to 23, and all of whom were learners and dependent on their parents when their father died.

The deceased was a member of the Municipal Gratuity Fund, with a death benefit of R1,6m.

Mutsila claimed the benefit for herself and her five children. Dipuo Masete also submitted a claim to the fund, alleging she was married to the deceased under customary law and that her two children were dependent on him.

In an affidavit filed with the fund, Masete submitted documentary proof that she and her two children had been listed by the deceased as beneficiaries of his life policy and that he had made regular payments into her bank account.

