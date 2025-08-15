When Karabo Bogoshi started the Basadi Construction stokvel in Tafelkop, Limpopo, in April last year, she had just three cooking pots to her name.
Basadi Construction stokvel proof that collective effort works
I started this stokvel because I wanted to help women create dignified homes without going into debt – Karabo Bogoshi founder of Basadi Construction
Image: Supplied
When Karabo Bogoshi started the Basadi Construction stokvel in Tafelkop, Limpopo, in April last year, she had just three cooking pots to her name.
What began as a modest idea quickly blossomed into a network of more than 30 groups across SA’s provinces, with 10 to 12 women in each group. Together, they pool their resources, buy quality homeware and kitchenware, then make sure every member gets their turn to receive.
Stokvels – informal savings clubs built on trust, contribution, and mutual benefit – have long been a cornerstone of South African life. Traditionally, members contribute a set amount of money each month, and on a rotating basis, one member receives the pooled funds.
In Basadi Construction’s case, those contributions go towards buying homeware and kitchenware for each member's turn. “I started this stokvel because I wanted to help women create dignified homes without going into debt. It is about taking something deeply rooted in our culture and evolving it for today’s needs. We do not sell the products; we share them among ourselves according to the payout schedule,” said Bogoshi.
The process is simple but effective. Members commit to a monthly contribution of R370. When it’s their turn, they receive quality household items worth the full monthly pool.
The result is that, over time, each woman gets a chance to furnish her home with essential, and often expensive, items without the pressure of lump-sum spending or credit card debt. “Home is where love and care start. Women need quality tools to cook, host, and take care of their families; it is about dignity and pride,” Bogoshi said.
“Sourcing these products requires careful supplier selection. We usually prioritise durability over price, ensuring members receive goods that will last.”
The success of any stokvel rests on trust. In a world where financial scams and empty promises are all too common, the 31-year-old Bogoshi has built a system in which members feel secure. “Most people join through referrals, so there’s already some trust in place. We keep communication open and transparent. Respect is non-negotiable,” she said.
“In Limpopo, we are always celebrating, and it makes things easier when you have gas stoves, pots and everything you might need for your event. Some have fully furnished their kitchens, while others have gained the confidence to host family gatherings and community events. It is more than just getting items, it’s about feeling proud of your home.”
But running a multi-group stokvel is not without its challenges. Rising prices make budgeting increasingly tricky, and because members are scattered across the country. Transporting large household goods to remote areas can quickly eat into funds. “We make it work, it’s something we are always trying to improve, but it can be a headache,” Bogoshi admitted.
Image: Sowetan
“But this is our tradition. It is how our mothers and grandmothers worked together to survive and thrive. It is also about moving with the times while keeping the spirit of community alive.”
Despite Bogoshi's dedication and the scale of the operation, she does not take any profit from Basadi Construction. Every rand contributed goes directly to purchasing items for members. Her reward, she says, is seeing women’s lives change for the better.
Looking ahead, she hopes to expand while keeping the essence of what makes Basadi Construction special. For her, stokvels are more than just a financial arrangement; they are a cultural inheritance.
In an age where individualism often overshadows community spirit, Basadi Construction stands as a reminder that collective effort still works.
