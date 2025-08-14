The Construction Industry Development Board will on Thursday honour women making waves in the industry at the Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction Awards.
Five award-winning business owners who took part in a high-impact management training project with the Project Management Institute spoke to Sowetan about navigating the challenges in this male-dominated field — and why women’s presence in the construction industry matters.
Lulu Ngomane, 54, Eastern Cape
I am a firm believer that women are graced with unique skills that are critical for meeting today’s diverse workforce needs. Tapping into this underutilised talent pool of women in construction will provide a competitive edge to the construction industry that embraces workplace diversity.
Bantheng Mmotong, 27, Mpumalanga
Breaking into the industry presented challenges, but perseverance and hard work helped me build a strong network and gain recognition. Women bring diverse perspectives and skills to construction, driving innovation and growth. Their participation is crucial for the industry’s future success.
Leah Ramashala, 50, Mpumalanga
My journey started when I worked as a general worker under a well-established construction company. I gained the practical skills and training [and] received certificates after completion. So, it was easy for me to break into the industry. The importance of women being in this industry is the shifting of the mindset of how women were treated before. It shows that women are capable and committed, and have the strength to stand and believe in the work we are doing in this previously male-dominated field.
'Women crucial to SA construction industry's growth and success'
Five women business owners talk of the challenges and rewards of working in the construction sector
Image: Supplied
Image: Sowetan
Wendy Mbanjwa, 38, KwaZulu-Natal
Women are natural-born leaders. Whether through running households or holding executive positions. we’ve always been a critical part that ensures stability. Naturally, we find solutions to problems. So, women in construction are vital for promoting gender equality, bringing diverse perspectives, and driving innovation. Our inclusion helps close the skills gap, boosts economic growth, and inspires future generations. As women, we contribute to a safer, more collaborative, and community-focused construction environment.
Mmapula Mohlala, 40, Limpopo
Being a woman in this field has its challenges, but it also has its positives. I’ve learnt to take those challenges and turn them into stepping stones. It is important for SA to support women in construction as we contribute to the economy of our country and bring a unique perspective to traditionally male-dominated industries. As a woman, I have felt the need to prove my knowledge and capability.
