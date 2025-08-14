News

WATCH | Maponya Mall under police patrol after deadly e-hailing attack

14 August 2025 - 09:45
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave

Access in and out of Maponya Mall, Soweto, has been restricted after one person died and two others were injured when two e-hailing vehicles were attacked by unknown suspects on Wednesday evening. 

Police are patrolling the area, only the home affairs office remains open. 

SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said preliminary information indicates that an e-hailing vehicle stopped at the mall’s entrance when about four armed men approached a driver, shot at him and set the vehicle alight.

She said the incident is suspected to be linked to ongoing taxi-related violence.

“A second e-hailing vehicle in the vicinity was also shot at. The driver managed to escape, but his vehicle was subsequently torched.

“It was later established that the driver of the first vehicle and a passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. Sadly, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries,” said Nevhuhulwi. 

Police have opened a case of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and arson.

