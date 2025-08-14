The family of e-hailing driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase who was killed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night say they are not getting the answers they are looking for from the police.
Speaking outside the mall in Klipspruit, Soweto, his aunt Zanele Khuzwayo said the family was shattered.
“They [police] are telling us that they don't want to speculate. They will communicate. That's all we're getting. We were here at 7am, we were here last night and the car was already in ashes. That's why the first thing we did is we went to the police station, hoping that they are gonna give us some clarity. [But all] we're getting is that this is still very new, we cannot say much at this stage. Like what do you mean. You're supposed to have firsthand information so that I can report back to the [rest of the family in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Khuzwayo.
She said she did not know what to tell the family.
WATCH | Family of murdered e-hailing driver devastated, still waiting for answers over the tragic death
Image: Antonio Muchave
The family of e-hailing driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase who was killed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night say they are not getting the answers they are looking for from the police.
Speaking outside the mall in Klipspruit, Soweto, his aunt Zanele Khuzwayo said the family was shattered.
“They [police] are telling us that they don't want to speculate. They will communicate. That's all we're getting. We were here at 7am, we were here last night and the car was already in ashes. That's why the first thing we did is we went to the police station, hoping that they are gonna give us some clarity. [But all] we're getting is that this is still very new, we cannot say much at this stage. Like what do you mean. You're supposed to have firsthand information so that I can report back to the [rest of the family in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Khuzwayo.
She said she did not know what to tell the family.
“It is now after lunch and I don't know what to tell them back home. Instead they [police] just said it might take two to three weeks. We don't have two to three weeks. What is his mother gonna be doing? Sitting there on the mattress, not knowing what's happening with her son. We just want them to speed up the process. It is hard enough as it is.”
Police said Mvelase was stopped at the mall’s entrance by about four armed men, who shot him and set the vehicle alight.
“A second e-hailing vehicle in the vicinity was also shot at. The driver managed to escape, but his vehicle was subsequently torched,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
“It was later established that the driver of the first vehicle and a passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. Sadly, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries.”
Angry residents have been protesting outside the mall, demanding that the security company there be fired, accusing it of failing to maintain order and vowed to protest if their demands are not met.
A minibus taxi was set on fire just outside the mall.
There's heavy police presence and tensions are high.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Maponya Mall under police patrol after deadly e-hailing attack
Pimville residents demand one week closure of Maponya Mall after ehailing driver's murder
VIDEO | One dead, two injured after e-hailing vehicles set on fire in Maponya Mall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos