VIDEO | One dead, two injured after e-hailing vehicles set on fire in Maponya Mall

“No grievance or commercial dispute justifies the taking of a life or putting innocent people at risk,” says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

14 August 2025 - 07:30
E-hailing drivers were attacked at Maponya Mall on Wednesday night.
Image: Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku via X

One person died and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an e-hailing driver was shot and his vehicle torched while another driver and a passer-by were wounded.

“According to information at hand, an e-hailing vehicle was seen stopping at the entrance when about four men approached the driver and shot at him before torching the vehicle,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“Another vehicle which was nearby was shot at. The driver managed to flee and his vehicle was also torched. It was later discovered that the driver and a passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects are unknown and the motive behind the incident is unclear. A case of murder, attempted murder and arson has been opened for further investigation.

“The SA Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police are on the scene to monitor the situation which is suspected to be taxi violence-related.”

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela described the attack as “senseless and unacceptable”.

“No grievance or commercial dispute justifies the taking of a life or putting innocent people at risk. Violence of this nature undermines public safety, tarnishes the image of our transport sector, and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

She urged taxi associations and e-hailing operators to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue which can be facilitated by the Gauteng department of roads and transport.

TimesLIVE

