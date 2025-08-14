News

Santaco cautions against 'unfounded accusations' after deadly e-hailing attack at Maponya Mall

One person died and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

14 August 2025 - 12:46
A family member of the e-hailing driver who was murdered at Maponya Mall was comforted at the scene of the crime on Thursday morning.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng says it is meeting provincial transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela after e-hailing vehicles were attacked in Soweto on Wednesday evening.

Santaco condemned the murder of a driver and shootings of another driver and a passer-by.

“Violence in any form has no place in our society. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” said Santaco provincial secretary Graham Fritz.

He asked members of the public to avoid speculation or unfounded accusations that he says automatically place the taxi industry at fault. 

“Such assumptions not only harm the reputation of the industry but also undermine due process. We call on all to respect the work of law enforcement and allow the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.”

Community members have gathered at the mall, in support of drivers from e-hailing companies including Uber and Bolt.

