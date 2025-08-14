The community of Pimville, Soweto, has called for the closure of Maponya Mall for a week following a deadly attack on e-hailing driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, 27, on Wednesday night.
Pimville residents demand one week closure of Maponya Mall after ehailing driver's murder
The community of Pimville, Soweto, has called for the closure of Maponya Mall for a week following a deadly attack on e-hailing driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, 27, on Wednesday night.
The mall has come to a standstill with heavy police presence.
Community leader Keabetsoe Malebo called for the security company at the mall to be removed, accusing it of failing to maintain order and vowed to protest if their demands are not met.
“We are tired of this violence at Maponya Mall,” Malebo said.
On Thursday morning, scenes outside the mall turned chaotic with residents hurling rocks, forcing both taxi and e-hailing services to suspend operations in the area.
Residents say certain parts of Soweto have effectively become “no-go zones” for e-hailing drivers, raising fears over safety and freedom of movement.
Gauteng transport
spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said a crisis committee meeting every two weeks had been established to address ongoing disputes between the taxi and e-hailing industries.
“We stand against this violence and bullying,” Mpya said.
“People cannot live in fear of being killed for trying to put bread on the table. Competition means you need to innovate, not intimidate.”
Maponya Mall remains closed.
