Northern Cape man jailed for murdering girlfriend with beer bottle

By TIMESLIVE - 14 August 2025 - 13:41
The man handed himself over to police a day after the attack. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pedrosala

A man who used a beer bottle as a weapon to murder his girlfriend on Christmas Day has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment in the Northern Cape, as the nation commemorates Women’s Month. 

Lukhanyo Xhotyeni, 41, from Noupoort, assaulted Sandiswa Poni, 40, who also sustained burn wounds during the attack on December 25 2024. 

“The accused surrendered to police on December 26. His bail application was successfully opposed, ensuring he remained in custody until the conclusion of the trial,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock. 

“On August 13 the high court sitting in Colesberg found Xhotyeni guilty of murder and sentenced him to 25 years’ direct imprisonment.” 

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended Det-Const Adrian Blouw for securing a strong conviction in the gender-based violence and femicide case.    

“Women’s Month serves as a reminder to cherish and protect our women, children and other vulnerable groups. This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of such crimes will face the full might of the law,” said Otola. 

TimesLIVE  

