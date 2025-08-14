Mapetla residents say water crisis is worsening

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala confirmed that some areas in the Jabulani supply zone were experiencing supply interruptions.
She said operations teams were investigating the cause and that roaming water tankers were being deployed to assist affected communities after earlier problems with a contracted tanker service had been resolved.
“Our operations teams are currently on the ground investigating possible causes of the problem. There was an earlier challenge with the contracted water tanker service provider, however, this matter has now been resolved and will be deployed during the course of the day.”
But resisdents told Sowetan that over the past three days, the tanks have not been refilled, forcing households to travel to nearby communities such as Moletsane, Jabulani, Phiri, and Molapo to fetch water.
Resident Thembi Masike said: “I am sorting out buckets to go collect water in Moletsane. Our toilet is a mess. We only bath once a day.”
Masike survives by collecting water from her sister every two days, which is strictly reserved for cooking and bathing.
Lulu Mkhwanazi, 66, said they have battled with water problems for years, often relying on low-pressure supply or the water tanks.
“This time it’s been two weeks without water and I don’t know how they expect us to live. Before, we would have water at night only but since August last year we’ve been depending on tankers, which are not consistent. Now our taps are completely dry,” she said.
Mathapelo Malakoane, 46, walks up to 3km several times a day to fetch water, often pushing trollies or wheelbarrows loaded with heavy drums.
“People are tired of us asking for water. On Tuesday, I had to walk to Jabulani late at night and we had to cross a bridge in the dark and our safety is compromised just because of water. For the past two weeks, I’ve been waking up at 6am to collect water so my children can bathe for school,” she said.
Malakoane also receives small amounts of water from her daughter in Molapo, which she uses for cooking, cleaning, bathing and flushing the toilet. “Otherwise my toilet is a mess and I’m too old to be living in unhealthy conditions,” she said.
Shabalala said the Jabulani Reservoir repair project was split into two phases to maintain water supply during the works.
Phase 1, completed in September 2023, involved installing and commissioning a bypass pipeline, allowing water to flow directly into the network without being stored in the reservoir.
This setup enabled structural investigations and repair planning without cutting off supply.
“Extensive investigations into the cracks have since been completed, along with the design for the remedial work. Phase 2, which will involve the actual refurbishment of the reservoir, is still at the procurement stage.
“The bid specification committee is currently reviewing the specifications and bill of quantities with the aim of appointing a contractor in November 2025. Construction is expected to start in February 2026, after the annual builders’ break in December and January,” she said.
“It’s been years of promises,” said Mkhwanazi. “We just want to live like everyone else, with clean, running water in our homes.”
SowetanLIVE
Mapetla residents say water crisis is worsening
Joburg Water acknowledges repairs will only begin in 2026
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH
SowetanLIVE
