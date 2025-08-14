Cop murder suspects gunned down in Eswatini hideout

Spokesperson of the royal Eswatini police Sup Phindile Vilakati told Sowetan that investigations revealed that the suspects linked to Mtsweni's murder had fled across the border into Eswatini.
National commissioner of the SAPS said:
Image: Supplied
Two suspects linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga police officerhave been shot dead in Eswatini on Thursday morning while the third killed himself before police could get to him.
Sgt Lawrence Mtsweni was shot and killed by more than seven armed robbers during an armed robbery at a store in Schoemansdal on Saturday morning. One person was arrested shortly after the murder.
According to the royal Eswatini police, a cross border operation comprising the SAPS, Royal Eswatini Police Service and Umbutfo Eswatini Defence Force (soldiers) conducted this morning led to sniffing out of the suspects who fled to Eswatini.
Spokesperson of the royal Eswatini police Sup Phindile Vilakati told Sowetan that investigations revealed that the suspects linked to Mtsweni's murder had fled across the border into Eswatini.
“Intelligence gathered identified the suspects' hideout was at Nyakatfo in the Hhohho region and at Mantambe in the Shiselweni region. In the early hours of today a joint operation supported by the security cordon from Umbutfo Eswatini defence force, moved to the location at Nyakatfo.
“Two suspects, armed with pistols opened fire as they attempted to flee. Officers returned fire and both were fatally wounded.
“A third suspects traced to his parental home in Mantambe in Shiselweni region took his own life with a pistol before officers could arrest him,” Vilakati said.
“The royal Eswatini police have commended the operation that led to the swift conclusion of the case and have reaffirmed their commitment to tackling cross border crime.”
National commissioner of the SAPS said:
Image: Royal Eswatini police
“On behalf of all the men and women in blue, we would like to thank the Royal Eswatini Police led by Commissioner Masango as well as the role played by the Umbutfo Defence Force in assisting our Mpumalanga police to trace these police killers. We looking forward to strengthening and deepening our cooperation on matters of law enforcement.
“The killing of the three comes as police are still searching for Zimbabwean-national Jabulani Moyo who shot and killed two police detectives last week Friday as they were transporting him back to the Boksburg prison after appearing in court on an armed robbery case. The SAPS has made an offer of R150,000 to anyone who can share information on the whereabouts of Moyo.
