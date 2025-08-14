Leading an oversight inspection as part of the government's Operation Siyahlola programme to assess the progress of that project on Thursday, premier Thami Ntuli said he was confident the department’s target is within reach.
Construction of 1,200 homes under way for families affected by Durban floods
Government efforts to relocate them to permanent housing has been stalled by a lack of suitable land in the city
Image: KZN Human Settlements
The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is on track to relocate all Durban flood victims to permanent accommodation by 2027.
More than 1,200 families who lost their homes in the April 2022 and February 2025 floods are living in temporary emergency shelters around the city, awaiting permanent homes. The shelters have been plagued by complaints of poor living conditions, including overcrowding and lack of privacy.
Residents have highlighted issues of sharing spaces with people of different beliefs, making it challenging to observe their daily practices and the disruptions caused by late-night disturbances.
Government efforts to relocate them to permanent housing has also been stalled by a lack of suitable land in the city. However, the KZN human settlements department has since identified land in Cornubia, north of Durban, to accommodate displaced communities through permanent housing and proposed duplex temporary residential units (TRUs).
The Cornubia housing development project aims to complete the construction of 113 permanent houses before the end of this year, with the rest expected in 2026.
The department promised the houses will be built to “high-quality, disaster-resilient” standards and will include special adaptations for people with disabilities to ensure inclusivity and long-term comfort.
Leading an oversight inspection as part of the government's Operation Siyahlola programme to assess the progress of that project on Thursday, premier Thami Ntuli said he was confident the department’s target is within reach.
“Operation Siyahlola is not just about inspecting projects — it is about changing lives. The construction of 113 houses in four months is a promise in action. By 2027 we want every flood victim in KwaZulu-Natal to live in a safe, permanent home,” he said.
“Our designs cater for everyone, including people with disabilities, because rebuilding after disaster must mean building better and building for all. This is about hope, dignity and building a province where no-one is left behind.”
Beyond the structures set to be completed by year-end, a further R149m has been set aside for 692 serviced sites to support housing development, with an additional R261m from the human settlements development grant ring-fenced from the 2026/2027 financial year to build more houses, scheduled for completion by December 2026 and for beneficiaries to move in by January 2027.
Meanwhile, an additional R25m is being spent on completing 108 houses by October.
Ntuli applauded the location of the area for the housing project.
“The location of this site is inspiring because it is closer to services; the malls and factories. Those who are working or looking for work in the services around here will be closer to those opportunities.
Image: KZN Human Settlement
“I’m also happy about the plan because there is work between the departments of education and human settlements to ensure schoolchildren from the more than 100 families that will relocate here in December will be able to continue their schooling.”
Another factor which previously halted efforts to relocate flood victims was pushback from communities who did not want to accept displaced families in their areas, which Ntuli condemned.
“It’s important we integrate society and build a province where we’re able to live together and stand together against issues affecting society. I call on everyone in KZN to know that every individual is a human and it’s important to accept one another irrespective of economic and educational status.”
He said the provincial government, working with affected municipalities, will embark on an intensive social facilitation programme to engage communities that resist the resettlement of flood victims or other developments in their areas.
However, Ntuli warned individuals who resell government houses or unlawfully accommodate non-beneficiaries.
“I think we also need to sit down as government and see if from the laws we have in the province or nationally we have punitive measures that will blacklist someone who might have been allocated a house but decided to rent out or sell, so that in future when they come to us desperate we tell them they have been blacklisted.
“It’s important that the services available from government meant for people who are vulnerable, allocated through honest and proper criteria, should be respected.”
Human settlements and transport MEC Siboniso Duma said construction was going well and the site has bulk infrastructure — water and electricity — and access roads.
“We will be back here with the premier to hand over the houses to the families. We are planning to invite President Cyril Ramaphosa to be part of the hand over.
“We want communities to have access to work opportunities, to the new aerotropolis, a city within an airport. We have Dube Trade Port which has attracted billions in investments. We want to ensure dignified living conditions for households affected by the flooding disasters, living in temporary emergency accommodation (Tea) at enormous cost to government.”
The department promised to close all Tea by January 2027, as 837 houses will have been completed by December 2026.
Meanwhile, about 375 families temporarily housed at Montclair Lodge and Cornubia TRUs will move to their permanent residences, targeted for completion by June 2027.
