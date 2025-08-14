“Much of the coalition practices at the well-rehearsed local coalitions level have thus arguably been transferred to the national level. Coalition behaviours at the local level also solidified as continuous ‘numbers games’.
Coalition-led municipalities across SA failing — report
Growing risks of political fragmentation and shifting alliances
Image: Lulamile Feni
The ANC’s strongholds in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape may remain safe from coalition disasters, but the North West hangs in the balance, a recent report has found.
The report said that Limpopo and the Eastern Cape were not beset with disagreements among coalition partners as the ANC is in the majority, while the North West faces growing risks of political fragmentation and shifting alliances.
The Coalitions Barometer II (2023—2025) report by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, authored by Prof Susan Booysen with Zenzo Moyo and Sanele Simayele, found that coalition-led municipalities across SA are failing.
The report studied coalition governments at local, provincial and national levels – especially after the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The report said it was “delusional” for the government of national unity (GNU) to assume these patterns do not pose a risk at the national level.
“National coalition politics – and especially the ambiguous GNU character – had an impact on coalitions at the local level. The relationship was not in the direction of the ‘GNU cascading down’ as broadly envisaged in the statement of intent [of] June 2024. Instead, the general, more common impact was in the direction of GNU denialism,” it said.
The report said that no political party has accepted coalition governance as inevitable for the future.
Limpopo and the Eastern Cape remain stable, though they have service delivery problems.
“The two coalition municipalities [Thabazimbi and Modimolle-Mookgophong] have serious service delivery problems, mainly around the issues of water, sanitation and electricity provision. Residents have taken to the streets to protest corruption and the lack of services.
“Political relations at the time remained uninfluenced by national-level GNU relations partly because the ANC, which is leading both municipalities, also leads the provincial government as a majority party,” the report said.
The North West is seen as a fertile environment for coalition volatility if the balance of power shifts. In the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipality, internal ANC divisions and opposition tactics have delayed key infrastructure projects.
In the JB Marks municipality, leadership conflicts have hindered service delivery.
“During the period monitored by Barometer II, the ANC and its coalition partners continued to lead the municipalities. National-level political relationships that influenced the formation of a GNU, and in some other provinces, a government of provincial unity, have not manifested themselves in the North West local authorities.
“The three coalition municipalities [Lekwa-Teemane, JB Marks, and Rustenburg] in this province have been cited for fraud and corruption involving their employees, and also by the auditor-general for high levels of maladministration. Residents and workers have gone to the streets to protest what they see or experience as corrupt activities by officials, as well as deteriorating standards of service delivery.”
The report said instability in coalitions is caused by councils turning into political arenas.
“Much of the coalition practices at the well-rehearsed local coalitions level have thus arguably been transferred to the national level. Coalition behaviours at the local level also solidified as continuous ‘numbers games’.
“Whenever a new opportunistic majority is possible, either for an ANC axis to oust a DA one, or vice versa, the opportunity has almost inevitably been used,” the report said.
The report noted the quality of governance had worsened even more in coalition councils than in councils governed by outright majorities.
“The local coalition governments suffered additional stalemates, paralysis and distraction from the imperatives of service delivery as they oversaw the theatre of party-political intrigue and plotting. The barometer research shows that there are weak service delivery records in the ranks of the coalition municipalities.
“The attention of councillors and municipal administrators is often captured by the plotting projects of coalition councils, and the scheming for how to construct the next council majority,” it said.
The institute’s case studies also show that instability is not driven solely by small or fringe parties.
“There were just a handful of municipalities where relations with the core GNU partner, the DA, were bolstered in the wake of June 2024. The ANC did draw closer to several other coalition partners individually. The IFP and PA are two cases in point.
“In addition, the ANC at the local level had been forming new coalition relationships with non-GNU member ActionSA, which had already helped the ANC regain coalition control in coalition metros Johannesburg and Tshwane,” the report said.
