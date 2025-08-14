News

Coalition-led municipalities across SA failing — report

Growing risks of political fragmentation and shifting alliances

14 August 2025 - 07:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
Image: Lulamile Feni

The ANC’s strongholds in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape may remain safe from coalition disasters, but the North West hangs in the balance, a recent report has found.

The report said that Limpopo and the Eastern Cape were not beset with disagreements among coalition partners as the ANC is in the majority, while the North West faces growing risks of political fragmentation and shifting alliances.

The Coalitions Barometer II (2023—2025) report by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, authored by Prof Susan Booysen with Zenzo Moyo and Sanele Simayele, found that coalition-led municipalities across SA are failing.

The report studied coalition governments at local, provincial and national levels – especially after the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The report said it was “delusional” for the government of national unity (GNU) to assume these patterns do not pose a risk at the national level.

“National coalition politics – and especially the ambiguous GNU character – had an impact on coalitions at the local level. The relationship was not in the direction of the ‘GNU cascading down’ as broadly envisaged in the statement of intent [of] June 2024. Instead, the general, more common impact was in the direction of GNU denialism,” it said.

The report said that no political party has accepted coalition governance as inevitable for the future. 

“The two coalition municipalities [Thabazimbi and Modimolle-Mookgophong] have serious service delivery problems, mainly around the issues of water, sanitation and electricity provision. Residents have taken to the streets to protest corruption and the lack of services.

“Political relations at the time remained uninfluenced by national-level GNU relations partly because the ANC, which is leading both municipalities, also leads the provincial government as a majority party,” the report said.

The North West is seen as a fertile environment for coalition volatility if the balance of power shifts. In the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipality, internal ANC divisions and opposition tactics have delayed key infrastructure projects.

In the JB Marks municipality, leadership conflicts have hindered service delivery.

“During the period monitored by Barometer II, the ANC and its coalition partners continued to lead the municipalities. National-level political relationships that influenced the formation of a GNU, and in some other provinces, a government of provincial unity, have not manifested themselves in the North West local authorities.

“The three coalition municipalities [Lekwa-Teemane, JB Marks, and Rustenburg] in this province have been cited for fraud and corruption involving their employees, and also by the auditor-general for high levels of maladministration. Residents and workers have gone to the streets to protest what they see or experience as corrupt activities by officials, as well as deteriorating standards of service delivery.”

The report said instability in coalitions is caused by councils turning into political arenas.

