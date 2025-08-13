No injuries were reported, but arson is suspected and a full investigation will follow once the site is secured.
“The mayor stressed that ignoring criminality in Germiston would send the wrong message that government is giving up, which is not the case, considering the major investments in the precinct around the Dumisani Masilela Theatre, the home affairs building and other key areas where evictions are under way,” said the city.
Xhakaza said cleanup operations would continue, using a “corridor approach” from Germiston train station to the far end of town.
“We will not give up. We will stand our ground with the community that is on the side of the law,” he said.
The city confirmed that metro police are deployed in the area to maintain law and order during the evictions.
Residents have been urged to remain calm, allow emergency services to do their work and raise grievances through lawful channels.
TimesLIVE
‘We can't surrender to criminals’: Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza on evictions, home affairs arson attack
Image: City of Ekuruhleni
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has vowed the metro will not “surrender the whole city to criminals” amid violent unrest, arson and court-ordered evictions in Germiston.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday at Pharoe Park, a low-cost rental complex owned by the Ekurhuleni Housing Company, Xhakaza reaffirmed the city’s determination to reclaim the area as part of its urban renewal programme.
“It’s about time leaders are firm, because running up and down and allowing these things to happen is what contributes to lawlessness. They wrongly occupy the housing and start doing wrong things. There’s a combination of factors: lawlessness, no tough stance and noncompliance. Eventually the entire building gets into the wrong hands,” said Xhakaza.
The city said tenants at the complex failed to pay rent, prompting legal action and removals enforced by Ekurhuleni metro police.
The city accused “building hijackers” of illegally collecting more than R1.5m a month in rent from city-owned units.
“Some of these buildings are owned by our housing company and we are fully behind them in restoring order. We are looking forward to working with private investors to push back against illegal activities. I am confident we will establish a system that benefits everyone,” said Xhakaza.
He added that while the city was “available for conversations with communities”, some residents chose illegal occupation because “they get to pay less rent and benefit from the lawlessness”.
The tensions escalated on Tuesday when the department of home affairs building in Germiston was set alight.
The city described the arson as “barbaric” and urged anyone with information about the suspects or those illegally collecting rent from city-owned buildings to report it to law enforcement.
According to the city’s disaster and emergency management services, the fire gutted the second floor of the two-storey building. Firefighters forced entry into locked areas to contain the blaze, which was prevented from spreading to the rest of the structure.
