The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says it is working with police regarding investigations surrounding the death of a five-year-old pupil who fell and drowned inside a septic tank at school.
Avethandwa Kunene's family says information they were given was that the little boy was playing near the toilets at Mzila Primary School in rural KZN in Dannhauser, when his shoe fell into a septic tank. He is alleged to have tried to retrieve it when he fell in.
While the incident happened in June, the family said the department has never been to see them.
“The department of education has never come to our house after my nephew’s passing, which for us seemed odd because the child died at the school premises,” said a relative.
According to departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, the matter was reported to their district on the same day as well as to the police.
“The child fell into a septic tank as he was playing with a tyre, the teachers, security and community members rushed to rescue the child by pulling him out but unfortunately, when paramedics came they declared him deceased. No kind of explanation can heal the wound that this has caused to the family.”
Mahlambi said this happened despite the septic tank being covered with concrete.
“We are allowing the law enforcement agencies to do their work. As the department, we would like to pass our condolences to the bereaved family. No one sends the child to school to perish but everyone when preparing the little soul in the morning always expects him/her to come back home. Our prayers are still with the family for we understand the pain they are enduring,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal department of education regrets death of pupil in septic tank
Boy (5) fell, drowned inside a septic tank
Image: SUPPLIED
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says it is working with police regarding investigations surrounding the death of a five-year-old pupil who fell and drowned inside a septic tank at school.
Avethandwa Kunene's family says information they were given was that the little boy was playing near the toilets at Mzila Primary School in rural KZN in Dannhauser, when his shoe fell into a septic tank. He is alleged to have tried to retrieve it when he fell in.
While the incident happened in June, the family said the department has never been to see them.
“The department of education has never come to our house after my nephew’s passing, which for us seemed odd because the child died at the school premises,” said a relative.
According to departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, the matter was reported to their district on the same day as well as to the police.
“The child fell into a septic tank as he was playing with a tyre, the teachers, security and community members rushed to rescue the child by pulling him out but unfortunately, when paramedics came they declared him deceased. No kind of explanation can heal the wound that this has caused to the family.”
Mahlambi said this happened despite the septic tank being covered with concrete.
“We are allowing the law enforcement agencies to do their work. As the department, we would like to pass our condolences to the bereaved family. No one sends the child to school to perish but everyone when preparing the little soul in the morning always expects him/her to come back home. Our prayers are still with the family for we understand the pain they are enduring,” he said.
However, Mahlambi did not respond to the family's allegation that the department has not visited them following their child's death.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said: “Osizweni police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after an incident in which a five-year-old pupil fell into a pit toilet at school. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”
Sowetan reached out to the school’s principal, Makhosini Khanye, who said he could not respond to questions about what happened that day.
“I report to the department of education. If you want those details, go to the department,” he said.
DA KZN spokesperson for education Sakhile Mngadi told Sowetan that the matter has never been brought up in the legislature.
“No report of such an incident has come to the portfolio committee on education in KwaZulu-Natal, and that is concerning for us.”
Mngadi said he will formally raise the issue at the portfolio committee on Friday .
SowetanLIVE
Questions after Soweto boy's manhole death
Sewer flood traps pensioner in her home
Boy, 6, rescued three hours after falling into manhole at East London zoo
Uncovered manholes a pain for both citizens, municipalities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos