News

KwaZulu-Natal department of education regrets death of pupil in septic tank

Boy (5) fell, drowned inside a septic tank

13 August 2025 - 07:20
KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi
KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi
Image: SUPPLIED

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says it is working with police regarding investigations surrounding the death of a five-year-old pupil who fell and drowned inside a septic tank at school.

Avethandwa Kunene's family says information they were given was that the little boy was playing near the toilets at Mzila Primary School in rural KZN in Dannhauser, when his shoe fell into a septic tank. He is alleged to have tried to retrieve it when he fell in.

While the incident happened in June, the family said the department has never been to see them.

“The department of education has never come to our house after my nephew’s passing, which for us seemed odd because the child died at the school premises,” said a relative.

According to departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, the matter was reported to their district on the same day as well as to the police. 

“The child fell into a septic tank as he was playing with a tyre, the teachers, security and community members rushed to rescue the child by pulling him out but unfortunately, when paramedics came they declared him deceased. No kind of explanation can heal the wound that this has caused to the family.”

Mahlambi said this happened despite the septic tank being covered with concrete.

“We are allowing the law enforcement agencies to do their work. As the department, we would like to pass our condolences to the bereaved family. No one sends the child to school to perish but everyone when preparing the little soul in the morning always expects him/her to come back home. Our prayers are still with the family for we understand the pain they are enduring,” he said.

No one sends the child to school to perish but everyone when preparing the little soul in the morning always expects him/her to come back home. Our prayers are still with the family for we understand the pain they are enduring
Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi,

However, Mahlambi did not respond to the family's allegation that the department has not visited them following their child's death.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said: “Osizweni police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after an incident in which a five-year-old pupil fell into a pit toilet at school. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

Sowetan reached out to the school’s principal, Makhosini Khanye, who said he could not respond to questions about what happened that day.

“I report to the department of education. If you want those details, go to the department,” he said.

DA KZN spokesperson for education Sakhile Mngadi told Sowetan that the matter has never been brought up in the legislature.

“No report of such an incident has come to the portfolio committee on education in KwaZulu-Natal, and that is concerning for us.”

Mngadi said he will formally raise the issue at the portfolio committee on Friday .

SowetanLIVE

Questions after Soweto boy's manhole death

On Saturday afternoon, eight-year-old Siyabonga Mkhwanazi ran out of his Emndeni, Soweto, home, saying he was rushing to greet his father hooting at ...
News
6 days ago

Sewer flood traps pensioner in her home

“We are living in inhumane conditions, and no-one seems to care about our health." These are the words of 81-year-old grandmother Rebecca Machele, ...
News
1 week ago

Boy, 6, rescued three hours after falling into manhole at East London zoo

An East London family is considering taking legal action against the Buffalo City Metro for negligence after their six-year-old boy fell into a ...
News
11 months ago

Uncovered manholes a pain for both citizens, municipalities

Falls as a result of uncovered manholes and damaged water-storm drains are becoming a growing concern as municipalities battle vandalism and theft of ...
Business
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest
IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg