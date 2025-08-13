Most of the department’s computers and IT equipment have been destroyed, she said. “All we are certain of is that people’s documents, IDs and passports are in safe storage, so the assumption is that they are not damaged,” she said.
Evictions cost city, residents and home affairs
While collectionss remain suspended, mobile units are to be deployed at the Alberton and Boksburg offices to help Germiston clients make applications
Image: Stringer
Just hours after hundreds of residents from the Pharoe Park flats in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, had blockaded the streets and set home affairs offices alight, in protest against their eviction over a R200m rental debt, they were desperately trying to find some of their belongings thrown out on the streets.
Some residents said they had nowhere to go after their eviction by the City of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.
Fezeka Tukula, who lives with her ailing father, said she was devastated. “Now we are homeless. We don’t blame the police but our government, which has failed us. My father had a stroke a few years ago, and he cannot walk, talk or do anything on his own. I don’t know where they expect a sick pensioner to go,” she said.
Tukula said she had not received an eviction notice. “They are kicking us out like dogs. We cannot be treated like we are not human beings.”
Another resident, Thulani Ngobese, who has lived at Pharoe Park for two years, said his family lost everything. “We have to start from scratch. Our belongings are tossed outside like trash. They gave us three months’ notice but we refused to move because we didn’t think it would get to this point.”
Home affairs provincial manager Mamokubung Moroke said the first floor of the leased building was “totally damaged” while the ground floor, where clients are assisted, suffered severe water damage during firefighting efforts.
Over 400 families face eviction from flats
