Calls grow for basic income grant as jobs bloodbath continues

Job losses were recorded in community and social services (42,000); agriculture (24,000); finance (24,000); transport (15,000); utilities (6,000); and manufacturing (5,000).
Formal sector employment increased by 34,000 in the second quarter of 2025, while informal sector employment fell by 19,000. The largest job gains were in trade (88,000); private households (28,000); and construction (20,000).
The largest increases in employment in the second quarter were recorded in Gauteng (95,000) and the Eastern Cape (89,000). Employment declines were reported in the Western Cape (117,000), KwaZulu-Natal (86,000) and the Northern Cape (28,000).
Youth aged 15–34 years old remained particularly vulnerable in the labour market.
The number of unemployed youth rose by 39,000 to 4.9-million compared with the first quarter, while employed youth increased by 31,000 to 5.7-million. As a result, the youth unemployment rate was unchanged at 46.1% in the second quarter.
Secretary-general of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, said the union was deeply alarmed at the stats, saying the results confirm that the “country remained trapped in a jobs bloodbath”, and was now facing an even greater threat from external economic aggression.
“The QLFS shows that SA is already in a jobs emergency. With [president Donald] Trump’s 30% tariffs, the situation will go from bad to catastrophic unless the government acts decisively. These tariffs threaten to decimate jobs in manufacturing, mining and agriculture, wiping out thousands of livelihoods,” Vavi said.
“This is the second consecutive quarter of rising unemployment, a damning indictment of the government’s failed economic policies.
“Saftu will continue to mobilise the working class to resist both neoliberal economic failure at home and imperialist economic aggression from abroad.”
Build One SA said the release of the QLFS illustrated the government's inability to create new jobs and grow a vibrant, diversified economy.
“If every unemployed South African stood in a single file queue, it would stretch for almost 6,300km, the distance from Johannesburg to Cairo, Egypt’s capital city,” said spokesperson Roger Solomons.
“The harsh reality is that once someone struggles to find a job after school, they are likely to stay unemployed for an extended time.
Solomons said only through rigorous oversight, data-driven policy, and leadership that puts South Africans first can we unlock inclusive economic growth and real job creation.
Economist Peter Baur said the stats were deeply concerning. “Despite 19,000 new jobs, 140,000 more people are without work. Many are graduates entering the market,” he said.
“You can’t just quit a job here because the guarantee of getting another one is so low. With unemployment at 33.2.% those who are working are effectively doing the work of two people.” – Additional reporting by Jana Marx
SowetanLIVE
Calls grow for basic income grant as jobs bloodbath continues
With 4.9-million now with no jobs, youth are hit the most
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
SA's latest official unemployment rate shows that the country remains trapped in a jobs bloodbath – a situation that has amplified calls for the introduction of basic income grant (BIG).
Stats SA announced yesterday that the official unemployment rate rose 0.3 of a percentage point in the second quarter to 33.2%, with the number of employed people rising by 19,000 to 16.8-million, while the number of unemployed people increased by 140,000 to 8.4-million.
Black Sash has now reiterated its call for the urgent introduction of permanent BIS for all those aged 18 to 59 with little or no income.
“Without BIG, social grants remain grossly inadequate to protect the most vulnerable from the spiralling cost of living. High food inflation, particularly in essentials like meat, vegetables and cooking oil, is eroding the limited social support available, leaving millions unable to afford basic nutrition,” said executive director Rachel Bukasa.
“We cannot continue to normalise structural unemployment and exclusion from the labour market. Basic income grant is not a substitute for decent work, it is a human rights imperative and a necessary foundation for economic participation, dignity and social stability.”
The stats come as fears of more job losses grow as a result of the 30% tariff imposed by the US on SA exports. The government estimates that 30,000 jobs in the citrus, automotive and other sectors were likely to be affected by the tariff.
An analyst on unemployment, Plaatjie Mashego, said in addition to this high rate of unemployment, US tariffs, the cost of food, rising fuel price, crime and corruption, the government needs a radical approach.
“All these challenges are a time bomb, ready to explode, if nothing is done in response. We need a government that would approach these matters in a radical manner . It cannot be business as usual.”
According to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), this brought the labour force to 25.2-million, an increase of 159,000 or 0.6%, from the previous quarter.
Discouraged work seekers decreased by 28,000 (down by 0.8%) and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement remained unchanged between the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025.
This led to a decrease of 28,000 in the number of the not economically active population to 16.6-million.
Job losses were recorded in community and social services (42,000); agriculture (24,000); finance (24,000); transport (15,000); utilities (6,000); and manufacturing (5,000).
Formal sector employment increased by 34,000 in the second quarter of 2025, while informal sector employment fell by 19,000. The largest job gains were in trade (88,000); private households (28,000); and construction (20,000).
The largest increases in employment in the second quarter were recorded in Gauteng (95,000) and the Eastern Cape (89,000). Employment declines were reported in the Western Cape (117,000), KwaZulu-Natal (86,000) and the Northern Cape (28,000).
Youth aged 15–34 years old remained particularly vulnerable in the labour market.
The number of unemployed youth rose by 39,000 to 4.9-million compared with the first quarter, while employed youth increased by 31,000 to 5.7-million. As a result, the youth unemployment rate was unchanged at 46.1% in the second quarter.
Secretary-general of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, said the union was deeply alarmed at the stats, saying the results confirm that the “country remained trapped in a jobs bloodbath”, and was now facing an even greater threat from external economic aggression.
“The QLFS shows that SA is already in a jobs emergency. With [president Donald] Trump’s 30% tariffs, the situation will go from bad to catastrophic unless the government acts decisively. These tariffs threaten to decimate jobs in manufacturing, mining and agriculture, wiping out thousands of livelihoods,” Vavi said.
“This is the second consecutive quarter of rising unemployment, a damning indictment of the government’s failed economic policies.
“Saftu will continue to mobilise the working class to resist both neoliberal economic failure at home and imperialist economic aggression from abroad.”
Build One SA said the release of the QLFS illustrated the government's inability to create new jobs and grow a vibrant, diversified economy.
“If every unemployed South African stood in a single file queue, it would stretch for almost 6,300km, the distance from Johannesburg to Cairo, Egypt’s capital city,” said spokesperson Roger Solomons.
“The harsh reality is that once someone struggles to find a job after school, they are likely to stay unemployed for an extended time.
Solomons said only through rigorous oversight, data-driven policy, and leadership that puts South Africans first can we unlock inclusive economic growth and real job creation.
Economist Peter Baur said the stats were deeply concerning. “Despite 19,000 new jobs, 140,000 more people are without work. Many are graduates entering the market,” he said.
“You can’t just quit a job here because the guarantee of getting another one is so low. With unemployment at 33.2.% those who are working are effectively doing the work of two people.” – Additional reporting by Jana Marx
SowetanLIVE
‘Any man who doesn’t give women money is irresponsible’: Malema
OPINION | Only a citizen-led dialogue will have an impact, credibility
SOWETAN SAYS | Egos must not derail national dialogue
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos