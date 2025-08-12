News

WATCH | DTIC, dept of agriculture brief media on US tariffs

By SowetanLIVE - 12 August 2025 - 08:39

Courtesy of SABC News.

The department of trade, industry and competition, along with the department of agriculture, will jointly brief the media on the cabinet's decisions concerning South Africa's response to the unilateral tariffs imposed by the US.

Reserve Bank sees only modest impact from US tariffs

The Reserve Bank believes US tariffs will only have a modest impact on South Africa's economic growth while leaving its inflation levels broadly ...
3 days ago

South Africa gets closer to full membership of Afreximbank

South Africa moved closer to becoming a full sovereign member of the Africa Export-Import Bank, the continent's leading provider of trade finance, ...
4 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | SA must diversify its export markets

SOWETAN SAYS | It is encouraging to note that despite no real evidence of progress in the talks between the US and SA over tariffs, President Cyril ...
4 days ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Trump's crippling tariffs must be wake up call for African countries to strengthen intra-Africa trade

African countries are making equally senseless trade-offs to access a US market that could be replaced by other markets in the Global South
6 days ago

