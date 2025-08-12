WATCH | DTIC, dept of agriculture brief media on US tariffs
By SowetanLIVE - 12 August 2025 - 08:39
Courtesy of SABC News.
The department of trade, industry and competition, along with the department of agriculture, will jointly brief the media on the cabinet's decisions concerning South Africa's response to the unilateral tariffs imposed by the US.
WATCH | DTIC, dept of agriculture brief media on US tariffs
Courtesy of SABC News.
The department of trade, industry and competition, along with the department of agriculture, will jointly brief the media on the cabinet's decisions concerning South Africa's response to the unilateral tariffs imposed by the US.
SowetanLIVE
Reserve Bank sees only modest impact from US tariffs
South Africa gets closer to full membership of Afreximbank
SOWETAN SAYS | SA must diversify its export markets
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Trump's crippling tariffs must be wake up call for African countries to strengthen intra-Africa trade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos