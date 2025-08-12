Two suspects have been arrested for arson, public violence, and malicious damage to essential infrastructure after violence led to a fire at the Germiston home affairs department earlier today.
Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the operation followed a court order obtained by the Ekurhuleni municipality on 26 June, instructing the removal of unlawful occupants of the flats near the home affairs office. He said residents had been given several warnings to vacate voluntarily but refused to comply.
“In the early hours, before our teams could arrive, roads were blockaded to prevent us from entering the property,” Kekana said. “When police tried to enter, stones were thrown at them, damaging private vehicles. Some of the people went on to burn the home affairs offices to the ground. That cannot be tolerated.”
Kekana confirmed that two suspects have been arrested and that more arrests are expected as investigations continue. “They will face charges including arson, public violence, and malicious damage to essential infrastructure,” he added.
Two held and more arrests expected after suspects set fire to home affairs office
Image: Antonio Muchave
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Julius Mkhwanazi said the illegal occupation of the low-cost housing units had been ongoing despite proper consultation with the occupants and notice given to them to vacate.
He revealed that some of the occupants were renting out the state-owned properties meant for housing beneficiaries to other tenants, including officials who own multiple units.
“We have identified and arrested instigators. If they continue to defy this court order, we will arrest all of them. They should challenge it in court, not burn property. We are also going to secure these buildings after the eviction to prevent reoccupation,” Mkhwanazi said.
SowetanLIVE
