No warrant has been issued for arrest of national police commissioner: Idac

12 August 2025 - 16:18
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. File photo.
The NPA's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) says there is no warrant of arrest for national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said in the past weeks the directorate had received media queries relating to unfounded allegations of warrants having been issued for the arrest of Masemola and others. 

Mamothame said the directorate had also taken note of numerous false articles that had been published on these allegations. 

One of the reports alleged that Idac had secured a warrant for Masemola's arrest due to the misuse of slush funds from the Crime Intelligence secret service account.

“Idac maintains what it has repeatedly confirmed to the media: These are untrue allegations; no such warrants have been issued,” Mamothame said.

