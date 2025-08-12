Cabinet approves revised trade deal proposal to US

Cabinet has approved a revised trade offer to the United States which minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau says not only seeks to resolve the dispute, but also carries implications for more than 130 other trading partners that risk redirecting goods into the SA market.
The revised offer is part of government’s five-point response to the 30% unilateral tariff imposed by the US on SA exports, which came into effect on August 7.
Tau said it builds on the offer submitted in May and responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.
Washington also requested SA to reduce tariffs to align with the European Union (EU) trade regime under the Sadc-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, a proposal Tau confirmed is still under consultation within Southern African Customs Union.
Speaking at a joint briefing in Pretoria with agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, Tau said certain issues have been resolved, especially with the poultry and pork trade.
“We have made progress in addressing sanitary and phytosanitary issues that have long been on the table. Poultry, blueberries and pork have now been given market access under conditions agreed with the US. The USA-Africa Trade Desk has confirmed shipments of poultry and pork will depart within two weeks,” he said.
However, Steenhuisen said animal scientists had flagged the risk of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) disease entering SA.
“We require that certain glands be removed from pork cuts to prevent exposure. Our pork sector is incredibly small and geared only towards domestic production. If it were wiped out through an outbreak of PRRS, we would face serious food security problems. This is not something we have thumb-sucked – the evidence is there from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). It would be incredibly irresponsible for us to simply open up without safeguards,” he said.
Steenhuisen said the self-imposed ban was an initial response to what the US has considered a non-trade barrier affecting access, particularly for poultry products in SA.
“This issue was raised strongly by the US Trade Representative (USTR) and has come up repeatedly in our interactions with the United States. I believe that the self-ban and the self-lift program we have offered alleviate any concerns that avian flu could be used as a trade barrier, preventing the US from reaching its designated quota in SA. I think this is a fair system that adequately addresses those concerns,” he said.
Tau said that the tariffs imposed by the US not only affect SA.
“More than 130 other trading partners are facing the same restrictions. Many of these products – steel, glass, subsidised agricultural products, solar equipment, automotive vehicles – will now look for new markets. We must be ready to deal with the surge in imports this could create,” he said.
Tau said SA would not hesitate to deploy anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard measures to protect its domestic industries.
“We will act, on the balance of evidence, to ensure our industries are not undermined by harmful trade diversion. Our exports are not a threat to US industries. In fact, our trade is complementary...we are building resilience by opening up markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. This is not a plan B – it is our plan A for sustainable growth and job protection,” he said.
