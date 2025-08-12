More than a week after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolved to include more parties in the government of national unity (GNU), it has not yet informed its existing coalition partners, DA leader John Steenhuisen told our sister publication Business Day on Monday.
“We, as the second biggest partner in the GNU, have had no correspondence to that effect from the president, ANC secretary-general or Luthuli House. Also, I don't believe it is going to assist to include more members in the GNU. The statement of intent we signed when we joined the GNU said there had to be consultations and sufficient consensus, to include more political parties in the GNU,” Steenhuisen said.
“Improving relations within the existing parties to the GNU should be the way forward. We do not even meet once a month and the president has been promising us a bosberaad since January; nor do we have regular official engagements or consultations or a dispute resolution mechanism over a year in, and that is why conflict gets blown out of proportion,” he said.
Read more here: BusinessLive
ANC’s talk on GNU has come to naught, say opposition parties
The second biggest party in the GNU, the DA says President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the ANC is still in power
Image: Freddy Mavunda
