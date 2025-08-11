Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has apologised for what he called “insensitive” remarks in the past, following the resurfacing of several posts he made on X (formerly Twitter) between 2013 and 2017 in which he used the K-word multiple times.
The old posts, which contained racial slurs, have sparked widespread outrage.
Responding on X, McKenzie said he is “the son of a black woman” and has “fought my whole life for the same treatment between black and coloured people because we fought the same struggle.”
This comes after his recent public comments demanding accountability and punishment for the controversial Open Chats Podcast episode against the coloured community.
In his statement, McKenzie denied being racist and said his past comments that were made in ignorance.
“I can never be guilty of racism, try some other take down but never racism. I did tweet some insensitive, stupid and hurtful things a decade or two ago. I was a troll and stupid. I cringe when seeing them and I am truly sorry for that. I shall subject myself to the investigation,” he posted.
McKenzie apologises for 'insensitive, stupid, hurtful' old posts
Image: Werner Hills
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has apologised for what he called “insensitive” remarks in the past, following the resurfacing of several posts he made on X (formerly Twitter) between 2013 and 2017 in which he used the K-word multiple times.
The old posts, which contained racial slurs, have sparked widespread outrage.
Responding on X, McKenzie said he is “the son of a black woman” and has “fought my whole life for the same treatment between black and coloured people because we fought the same struggle.”
This comes after his recent public comments demanding accountability and punishment for the controversial Open Chats Podcast episode against the coloured community.
In his statement, McKenzie denied being racist and said his past comments that were made in ignorance.
“I can never be guilty of racism, try some other take down but never racism. I did tweet some insensitive, stupid and hurtful things a decade or two ago. I was a troll and stupid. I cringe when seeing them and I am truly sorry for that. I shall subject myself to the investigation,” he posted.
“Frame 1, I call out racism. Frame 2, I generally always included myself when speaking about black issues,” he wrote, sharing screenshots of previous posts.
In frame 1, is a screenshot of a previous X post stating: “Bullshit "@shakier_W: when we coloureds say k****r, its the same as when we call other coloureds Bushy's or indians K**i. Purely descriptive.” In frame 2, he said: “I love jews, Muslims an[d] Nigerians cos you f*cks with them they f*cks right back. We blacks are so use[d] to be insulted.”
Attempts by Sowetan to reach McKenzie and his office for further comment were unsuccessful.
His old tweets have prompted ActionSA and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to call for an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission. Both parties have also urged parliament and the joint committee to remove him from his ministerial post.
McKenzie further argued that coloured South Africans face marginalisation.
“Coloured ppl don’t enjoy the same privileges as Black ppl in South Africa, although we fought the same struggle. This is and has always been my fight. Coloured people are screaming out for help but no one is hearing them,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
‘I’ve never called anybody the K-word’: McKenzie denies racism claims amid calls for his removal
Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix
VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised
'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue singing 'Kill the Boer' chant
Political parties weigh in on 'racist' remark on 'Open Chats Podcast'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos