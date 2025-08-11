A man in his 60s died after his house caught alight on Dr Hoosen Haffajee Road in the Bluff area in Durban on Monday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the emergency and found the eThekweni fire department battling the blaze.
“Once the fire had been extinguished firefighters made their way into the premises and made the discovery.”
He said paramedics assessed the man and found he had sustained fatal injuries.
Jamieson said the cause of the fire was unknown.
Two weeks ago Durban couple Donovan and Racheal Chetty died when their house in Shallcross caught alight, trapping them inside. Six others managed to escape.
TimesLIVE
Man dies in Bluff house fire
Image: ALS Paramedics
TimesLIVE
