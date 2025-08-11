News

Limpopo constable arrested for fatal crash involving 8-year-old in a state car

11 August 2025 - 18:25
A Limpopo constable has been arrested for capable homicide and drunk drving after knocking down an 8-year-old boy while driving a state vehicle. Stock photo
A Limpopo constable has been arrested for capable homicide and drunk drving after knocking down an 8-year-old boy while driving a state vehicle. Stock photo
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Limpopo police constable has been arrested for culpable homicide and drunk driving after allegedly knocking down and killing an eight-year-old boy while driving a state vehicle.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred in Mogaung village in the Hlogotlou policing area on Friday at about 7.15pm.

“A 36-year-old police constable stationed at Motetema police station in Sekhukhune district was arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving in Mogaung village,” said Ledwaba.

According to police, the constable was allegedly driving a state vehicle towards Motetema when he struck the child.

“The emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene but the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations suggest the officer was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified to conduct further investigations.

The suspect appeared in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest.

“The police are expected to conduct themselves in terms of the SAPS code of ethics as well as the code of conduct at all times,” said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE

Former Northern Cape cop who stole to feed his drug addiction jailed

The former cop broke into homes during the evening to steal items of value he could sell to support his drug addiction.
News
2 weeks ago

Former constable sentenced to six years for corruption

The Kuruman regional court in the Northern Cape on Friday sentenced former police constable Johannes Shuping to six years' imprisonment after ...
News
2 months ago

Former constable shot his girlfriend multiple times with service pistol

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday found a former constable Kgabo Vincent Rammutla guilty of murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend, Lisbeth Seloma.
News
5 months ago

Constable arrested in connection with double murder over 'stolen' TV

A 31-year-old Nelspruit constable has been arrested after handing himself over to the police in Embalenhle on Saturday in connection with a double ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...