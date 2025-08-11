These members, he said, have been working on this project for the past 13 months and do not want to see it compromised.
Sowetan reached out to Biko but he had not responded at the time of publication.
Biko Foundation cites budget chaos, unreadiness in calls for suspension of national convention
Says lack of budget makes it impossible to prepare adequately
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Biko Foundation told President Cyril Ramaphosa that inability to conclude travel and accommodation for the delegates, speakers, rapporteurs, honoured guests were some of the reasons it wanted the national dialogue convention to be postponed.
In a letter to Ramaphosa on July 31st, Nkosinathi Biko, the chairperson of the preparatory task team (PTT) questioned the readiness of the first national dialogue convention scheduled for August 15.
He said "a shoddy, ramshackle and shambolic first national convention" will hurt the prospects of a successful national dialogue. The Biko Foundation together with others including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation pulled out of the convention's preparatory task team last week citing lack of readiness.
Biko said in preparation for the first convention, they undertook extensive preparatory work, which included public outreach and correcting distortions and cynicism about the enterprise.
“With few days remaining, and with no approved or available budget, this process may be compromised in the eyes of the public," he wrote.
“Whilst extensive work is continuing, we are racing against time, including the inability to conclude travel and accommodation arrangements for the delegates, the speakers, rapporteurs, honoured guests (foreign and domestic), facilitators, translators and so on.”
Biko said in his letter to Ramphosa before they decided to pull out that should there be insistence to continue with the proposed date of August 15 against the available evidence of lack of readiness, it may result in lack of support by some members of the PTT.
Sowetan reached out to Biko but he had not responded at the time of publication.
