Police union says killings of cops points to crisis
Dangerous conditions a daily reality for men and women in blue - Popcru
Police have condemned the recent deadly attacks on officers, saying if the same officers who risk their lives to protect citizens are not safe then the fight against crime is severely compromised
This follows the deaths of three police officers at the weekend - two detectives from the Florida police station in Gauteng and a crime prevention officer from the Schoemansdal police station in Mpumalanga.
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the continuous killing of police officers was a deeply concerning and painful reality for the union.
“The loss of three officers since Friday is not just a statistic, it is a reflection of the dangerous conditions under which our members operate daily, and it leaves lasting scars on their families, colleagues and society at large.
“We believe that the killings of police officers must be treated as a national priority crime, with dedicated investigative capacity and harsher consequences for perpetrators. Ultimately, if those who risk their lives to protect our communities are not safe then the fight against crime is severely compromised.”
Warrant Officer Vuyisile Sintwa, 51, a detective attached to the Johannesburg Trio Task Team and Sgt Simon Masenye,45 were killed on Friday.
Police are offering a reward of up to R150,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of Jabulani Thabang Moyo, who allegedly shot and killed the officers while they were transporting him from the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.
Sgt Lawrence Dumisani Mtshweni from Mpumalanga was among a group of police officers who were responding to a business robbery at Usave shopping centre at Schoemansdal when he was shot on Saturday morning.
According to police, in the past financial year, 27 officers died in the line of duty.
Since April this year, six more officers have been killed in criminal attacks and ambushes.
Mamabolo said the killings point to a broader crisis in the state of crime and crime prevention in the country. “They reflect the persistence of violent criminality, the prevalence of firearms in the wrong hands and the fact that law enforcement officers are often targeted precisely because they represent the rule of law. In many cases officers are attacked while off duty, which shows how their risk extends beyond their working hours,” he said.
