Police offer 150k reward for 'very dangerous' cop killer
Image: SAPS
Police are offering a reward of up to R150,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of Jabulani Thabang Moyo.
Moyo, a Zimbabwean national, is wanted in connection with the murder of two police detectives, WO Sintwa and Sgt Masenye, who were shot and killed while transporting him from the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe warned that Moyo is armed with a state-issued firearm and is “very dangerous”.
“Do not approach him. He has no regard for life. Anyone with information must come forward and not attempt to confront this killer,” she said.
