Drive-by shooting mars #SilencingTheGuns pledge

As community policing forums and police gathered at a school in Cape Town on Saturday pledging to “silence the guns” a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting less than 2km away.
The Nyanga subdistrict community police board — comprising Nyanga, Elsies River, Bishop Lavis, Gugulethu, Manenberg, Philippi East, Samora Machel, Delft and Ravensmead policing precincts — signed the “Silencing The Gun” pledge in Manenberg.
The 30-year-old woman’s covered body lay on the pavement in the rain outside a row of houses on 5th Street in Heideveld. Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said she was shot at 11:15am.
The street was deserted when TimesLIVE visited the scene. Two police vans blocked the road, which was cordoned off with yellow tape.
Pojie said the woman was “shot and fatally wounded during a drive-by shooting”. Manenberg police are investigating the murder.
“The circumstances and motive form part of the continued investigation. The suspects are yet to be identified and apprehended,” said Pojie.
