'Budget for national dialogue will comply with law'
Presidency moves to allay fears over financial arrangements
Image: GCIS
The Presidency has assured that the budget for the first national convention of the national dialogue, scheduled for 15–16 August, complies with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
This follows a Sunday Times report that former president Thabo Mbeki’s foundation and four other organisations withdrew from the preparatory task team just days before the event amid tensions between Mbeki and President Cyril Ramaphosa over the dialogue’s arrangements.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said all spending would comply with the relevant legislation.
“All procurement and management of public funds will adhere to the PFMA and the applicable Treasury regulations, and we are committed to ensuring complete transparency and accountability throughout the process,” Magwenya said.
He added that an inter-ministerial committee chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile is managing costs and securing partner contributions to ease the burden on the fiscus.
“As a response to the call for collaboration with other stakeholders to reduce the costs of the national dialogue, Unisa has offered to host the first national convention and provide associated goods and services free of charge,” Magwenya said.
He explained that the costs of the convention are being covered from existing budgets.
“The costs of the first convention are being funded from the existing budgets of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and the Presidency for secretariat support, communications and logistics.
“The provisions in the Appropriation Act and the PFMA will be used to reimburse the department of employment and labour and Nedlac in the adjustments budget later this year,” he said.
Magwenya added that donations and in-kind contributions, such as venues, public viewing screens and transport, are further reducing the cost to the state.
“The total budget for the national dialogue will be developed as the structure and form of the community dialogues are finalised by the convention,” he said.
