Police looking for Jabulani Moyo in connection with murders of two policemen in Florida

By TimesLIVE - 09 August 2025 - 12:00
Jabulani Thabang Moyo allegedly shot dead two officers who were transporting him back to prison after a court appearance.
Image: SAPS

Police are looking for Jabulani Thabang Moyo in connection with the murders of two police officers who were shot dead in Florida, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

Police said the two detectives, who were killed at 10.30am, were attached to the trio task team.

“Our members went to fetch a suspect that was to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court in a case of business robbery that occurred in 2023,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

Moyo allegedly shot dead both officers who were transporting him back to the Boksburg prison after his court appearance.

The detectives' firearms were taken and the suspect was seen driving the unmarked police car. It was found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene.

