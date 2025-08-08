News

New hand-held devices enable JMPD to ticket, report and verify licences on the spot

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 09 August 2025 - 10:00
JMPD unveils handheld devices, new fleet and two-way radios for insourced security
JMPD unveils handheld devices, new fleet and two-way radios for insourced security
Image: Supplied

The City of Johannesburg has unveiled hand-held ticketing devices, a new vehicle fleet and two-way radios to boost policing and modernise law enforcement across the city.

The initiative, launched by the public safety department through the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) at Grasmere toll plaza on Friday, is part of efforts to digitise processes, improve accountability and fight crime.

The new hand-held devices allow JMPD officers to issue notices within two to three minutes, capture accident reports and conduct real-time vehicle and licence checks. They work even during load-shedding or network outages through a secure local database, with GPS tracking to ensure officer safety and remote-wipe functionality to protect data if the device is compromised.

MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the investment sends a strong message to criminals.

“Criminals and offenders will have nowhere to hide whether behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, using fraudulent documents or flouting our bylaws. Our enhanced enforcement capabilities ensure accountability and safety across Johannesburg,” said Tshwaku.

Tshwaku said the new fleet of 213 vehicles will improve the JMPD’s capacity to respond to crime.

“The launch of the new JMPD fleet is a game-changer, boosting street visibility, accelerating officer deployment to hotspots, and enhancing capacity for high-impact crime interventions citywide,” he said.

“This strategic investment signals the department’s unwavering political will to reclaim Johannesburg’s streets and safeguard our communities.”

Tshwaku said the tools are more than just equipment. They represent a strategic political mandate to restore order and protect residents.

TimesLIVE

Two JMPD cops arrested after 'bribe money' found

Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.
News
2 weeks ago

JMPD is enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety

Any vehicle with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department says.
News
1 month ago

15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district

The JMPD says it has noted an increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally, and ...
News
2 months ago

Joburg metro cops rescue tied-up man at roadblock

Johannesburg metro police department officers have rescued a man who was allegedly being held captive by kidnappers while they withdrew money from ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...